Here’s what’s open—and closed—on Christmas Day 2023

Decking the halls is all well and good, but sometimes your holiday spirit runs a little low after that much time together. Or, worse, you realize much too late that you’re missing a key ingredient for your holiday dinner or forgot a gift for a friend or relative. Finding a store that’s open and can come to your rescue can be a hit or miss affair, but there are a few options.

You’ll need to be creative. And might have to drive further than you want. Just remember that hours may vary and some municipalities have laws prohibiting major stores from opening on Christmas. And not every location follows the company's suggested hours. It's always a good idea to call first.

Grocery stores open on Christmas

7-Eleven

Acme

Albertson's

Casey’s General Store

Safeway

Wawa

Grocery stores closed on Christmas

Aldi

BJ's Wholesale

Costco

Food Lion

The Fresh Market

HEB

Kroger

Publix

Ralphs

Stop & Shop

Trader Joe's

Wegmans

Whole Foods

Winn-Dixie

Retailers open on Christmas

Amazon (Obviously, there are no deliveries today, but in a pinch, you can blame shipping delays. And a gift card can be emailed over today.)

Circle K

CVS

Duane Reade

Starbucks

Walgreens

Most major movie theater chains

Retailers closed on Christmas

Pretty much everyone else, including big chains like Walmart and Target. But the clearance sales will be going full blast tomorrow, so if you can wait a day, you can save a lot.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com