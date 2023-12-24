Here’s what’s open—and closed—on Christmas Day 2023
Decking the halls is all well and good, but sometimes your holiday spirit runs a little low after that much time together. Or, worse, you realize much too late that you’re missing a key ingredient for your holiday dinner or forgot a gift for a friend or relative. Finding a store that’s open and can come to your rescue can be a hit or miss affair, but there are a few options.
You’ll need to be creative. And might have to drive further than you want. Just remember that hours may vary and some municipalities have laws prohibiting major stores from opening on Christmas. And not every location follows the company's suggested hours. It's always a good idea to call first.
Grocery stores open on Christmas
7-Eleven
Acme
Albertson's
Casey’s General Store
Safeway
Wawa
Grocery stores closed on Christmas
Aldi
BJ's Wholesale
Costco
Food Lion
The Fresh Market
HEB
Kroger
Publix
Ralphs
Stop & Shop
Trader Joe's
Wegmans
Whole Foods
Winn-Dixie
Retailers open on Christmas
Amazon (Obviously, there are no deliveries today, but in a pinch, you can blame shipping delays. And a gift card can be emailed over today.)
Circle K
CVS
Duane Reade
Starbucks
Walgreens
Most major movie theater chains
Retailers closed on Christmas
Pretty much everyone else, including big chains like Walmart and Target. But the clearance sales will be going full blast tomorrow, so if you can wait a day, you can save a lot.
This story was originally featured on Fortune.com