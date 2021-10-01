U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,275.50
    -22.25 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,528.00
    -194.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,609.50
    -73.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.20
    -14.60 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.58
    -0.45 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.70
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.24
    +0.19 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.23
    +1.67 (+7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3491
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1320
    -0.1580 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,925.94
    +1,690.54 (+3.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,115.67
    +33.23 (+3.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.74
    -48.68 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Open Europe experts search for cooperation with Russia

·3 min read

RIGA, Latvia, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Open Europe' expert club carried out an online discussion 'European Dialogue: New Format' to talk about the EU-Russia relations. The expert club was founded by Ruslan Pankratov, leader of Latvian 'Rīcības' ("Action") political party, to give the floor to politicians, diplomats and academics and share the outcomes with the EU institutions. Many Europeans lately have been going through stress and pressure related to the pandemic and economic decrease, while new sanctions and active spread of propaganda in the media targeted at their eastern neighbour and consequent militarization, more noted in the Baltic states with a significant percent of Russian-speaking population, is adding challenges within the EU.

Open Europe Expert Club
Open Europe Expert Club

The event was attended by experts from Belgium, Italy, Lithuania, Portugal and Latvia. Ruslan Pankratov started off highlighting the difficulties that the Russian-speaking minorities are facing in the Baltic States, mentioning the list of rights that they are deprived of, which consists of 82 points. Ongoing militarization and brain drain are not encouraged to talk about in the public space, as the new legislation promotes controversial official policies and 'truths', not shared by many citizens, and is enforced by censorship mechanisms.

Edikas Jageayvichus, a board member of the Socialist Front of Lithuania, added some concerns regarding the freedom of speech in Lithuania, speaking about political figures and citizens being interrogated and even arrested for their political views and doing business with Russia.

Fernando Cabrita, writer, journalist, lawyer and International Criminal Court expert explained that the people of the EU and Russia are negatively affected by the Cold War mentality and myths spread in the media. He suggested building bridges through people-to-people diplomacy and fostering the cultural ties.

Gregoire Tolsloy, honorary member of Peter the Great Foundation, direct descendant of the famous author of 'War and Peace', Leo Tolstoy, shared his impressions about the awareness about Russia in Brussels, saying that he expected deeper knowledge of Russia from the European diplomats, which could have made official dialogue more effective, and suggested to re-establish civil servants exchanges and study visits to improve the mutual understanding.

Professor Roberto de Primis, Italian diplomat, representative of Belgium in the UN has named the carbon tax as an issue that can challenge EU relations with Russia in the future even more than sanctions. The new laws taking action in 2026 will imply major changes in the structure of economics, new rules and regulations for major industries (energy, agriculture, metal industry and production). Areas that could serve as a cooperation basis: climate change and collaboration for peace, security and development of the African continent. "Russia is always a dilemma for European countries, on the one hand EU is willing to have strategic partnership with its neighbor, on the other there is still quite a lot of the Cold war heritage and influence of the USA that wouldn't allow to build the future together," Roberto concluded.

Experts intend to continue discussions in this format and share the reports with the officials promoting strategic cooperation goals.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-europe-experts-search-for-cooperation-with-russia-301389582.html

SOURCE Open Europe

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Flouting U.N. sanctions in Africa? No one at U.N. watching after Russia move

    Russia is delaying the appointment of panels of independent experts to monitor violations of U.N. sanctions on South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic (CAR)and Mali, diplomats said on Wednesday, leaving their work in limbo. Russia is unhappy with the number of experts appointed from Western countries, diplomats said, and would like more Russians named to the panels. Russia is working to expand its influence in Africa, specifically challenging traditional French sway in Mali and CAR.

  • Dow Set to Fall 200 Points After Infrastructure Bill Shelved—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Congress also faces the task of raising or suspending the debt ceiling by Oct. 18, or risk the first federal default in U.S. history.

  • China Orders Top Energy Firms to Secure Supplies at All Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central government officials ordered the country’s top state-owned energy companies -- from coal to electricity and oil -- to secure supplies for this winter at all costs, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Fros

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Had Eyes for More Than Wife Melania Trump in the White House

    Donald Trump had more than his share of infidelity allegations while he was in the White House. For some people in that position, they might be on their best behavior, knowing that America was watching their every move. But for Donald, he reportedly doubled down on his bad behavior by trying to get the attention […]

  • JPMorgan’s Texas Muni Work Becomes Latest Culture War Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest U.S. bank says it’s being shut out of underwriting municipal-bond deals in Texas after the state enacted a law banning government work with banks that limit business with the firearms industry.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Be

  • Federal Reserve’s reverse repo program sees record $1.6 trillion demand on Thursday

    As the clock ticks down on the U.S. federal debt-ceiling standoff in Washington, Wall Street firms are parking a record $1.605 trillion of cash overnight Thursday in the Federal Reserve's popular reverse repo program.

  • Tech Giants Get New Chance to Weigh In on House Antitrust Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Four of the biggest U.S. technology companies are getting a belated chance to give feedback on antitrust legislation that could force drastic changes to their business models and consumer products, according to people familiar with the request. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is P

  • Equity, bond funds see inflows as markets hit rough patch - BOFA

    Global equity and bond funds saw modest inflows at the expense of cash and gold funds even as global markets hit a rough patch this week dominated by concerns about the U.S. debt ceiling and energy shortages in Europe and China, a weekly round-up by BofA showed on Friday. Digging deeper, broader investment flows were into financials, energy and small cap sectors while emerging market debt funds saw large outflows thanks to rising bond yields. "If the 2010s was deflationary, driven by excess debt and ageing demographics, 2020s will be inflationary, driven by economic isolationism due to broken supply chains and government intervention as central banks want inflation," analysts led by Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the bank, said in a note.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink in whipsaw session, S&P 500 posts first monthly decline since January

    Stocks turned negative on Thursday in the final session of September and the third quarter, with investors continuing to eye moves in Treasury bond yields and debates in Washington over a host of measures.

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    A Change.org petition with nearly 3 million signatures is demanding $2,000 payments for all Americans throughout the pandemic. Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government...

  • 'Let us meet in the sky': China boasts US Air Force should fear new arsenal

    America should fear China's growing military might, a senior Chinese air force official boasted, ominously inviting his U.S. counterparts to a meeting "in the sky."

  • Rep. Jim Jordan's Question About Democrats Gets Turned Into A Punchline About Him

    Many critics on Twitter responded to the Ohio Republican's slam of Democrats in the same mocking way.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rally Seems Overcooked Relative to Dip in Treasury Yields

    The rally on Thursday was impressive, but it didn’t take out any significant resistance levels and it didn’t change the main trend to up.

  • U.K. Economy’s Faster Rebound Not Enough to Recoup Covid Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe U.K. economy emerged from the winter lockdown more strongly than previously reported, but not nearly enough to claw its way back to its pre-crisis size this year. Gross domestic

  • Soaring Australia Home Prices Fuel Calls for Tighter Lending

    (Bloomberg) -- The unrelenting surge in Australia’s home prices -- rising by hundreds of dollars a day in Sydney and Melbourne -- is fueling momentum for macroprudential measures to contain credit growth and keep a lid on swelling financial risks.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fir

  • That 70’s show? Oil dredges up new fears about an old problem: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

  • Crickets named as cause of mysterious ‘Havana syndrome’

    The report has ruled out microwave attacks as a plausible cause for the ‘Havana syndrome’

  • Melania Trump Reportedly Found These Small Ways to Get Back at Donald Trump For His Affairs Coming Out

    Melania Trump has certainly put up with a lot in her marriage to Donald Trump. While she’s no shrinking violet, the former first lady found her own way to deal with her husband’s infidelities over the years — it wasn’t about lashing out publicly, it seems her actions were done behind closed doors, according to […]

  • Twitter ban in Nigeria to be lifted if platform sets up a local office and pays taxes, president says

    Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari announced on Friday that the ban on Twitter would be lifted, but only if the social media giant met certain conditions. Hence, the reason why his government decided to suspend the social media platform's operations in the country on June 5. One way it claims to be doing so is by engaging with the Twitter team.

  • U.S. trade chief Tai to unveil Biden's China trade strategy on Monday

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will unveil the Biden administration's long-awaited strategy for the troubled U.S.-China trade relationship in a speech on Monday at a Washington think tank, her office said. Tai will deliver remarks on her review of China trade policy at the Center for Strategic Studies in Washington and participate in a question-and-answer session, USTR said in a statement on Thursday. Since taking office in March, Tai has been conducting a top-to-bottom review of Washington's China trade policy.