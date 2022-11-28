U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

OPEN Health Appoints David P. King as Non-Executive Chairman and Paul Carter as Independent Board Member

·4 min read

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN Health, a leading global provider of scientific communication and market access services helping pharmaceutical companies to unlock the full potential of their clinical and commercial assets, majority owned by Astorg, has announced additions to its board of directors, appointing David P. King as non-executive chairman and Paul Carter as an independent board member.

OPEN Health brings together deep scientific knowledge, global understanding, and broad specialist expertise to support our clients in improving health outcomes and patient wellbeing. (PRNewsfoto/OPEN Health)
OPEN Health brings together deep scientific knowledge, global understanding, and broad specialist expertise to support our clients in improving health outcomes and patient wellbeing. (PRNewsfoto/OPEN Health)

"We are delighted to welcome Dave and Paul to the board of directors, both stalwarts in the pharma ecosystem"

David P. King will be able to draw on his extensive experience within the pharma services industry to support OPEN Health's continued growth and expansion.

"I am honored to be appointed chairman of OPEN Health, and I am excited to partner with the management team and Astorg to support strengthening its position as a global leader in medical affairs and market access. OPEN Health's strong customer relationships and deep commitment to science position it well for continued growth. I look forward to working with OPEN Health's market-leading management team as they continue to provide innovative solutions to positively impact science, medicine, and patients' lives," remarked David.

David P. King served for 13 years as chairman and CEO of LabCorp, where he spearheaded the company's transformation from a pure-play clinical laboratory into a global leader in life sciences, tripling the size of the company to more than $11.5 billion in revenue and nearly 65,000 employees.  David was critical in the expansion of offerings for pharmaceutical and biotech companies, including leading the acquisition of Covance. Today, LabCorp is a Fortune 250 company with over $15 billion in revenue and 75,000 employees, serving pharmaceutical companies, doctors, hospitals, researchers, and patients worldwide.

Paul Carter will draw on his diverse commercial experience across multiple international markets and leverage the pharma customer perspective to support OPEN Health's continued dedication to science and customer centricity.

Commenting on his appointment, Paul Carter said, "OPEN Health is a formidable company, and I look forward to working with the board and management team to help guide the company's development plan and further strengthen its position as a leading commercialization partner for pharma and biotech companies globally."

Paul Carter served as executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Gilead, where he oversaw unprecedented growth and commercial success in the US, Europe, Japan, and other geographies. In his prior role as head of commercial operations for international markets at Gilead, Mr. Carter built out the Gilead commercial infrastructure across 38 countries over eight years.

"We are delighted to welcome Dave and Paul to the OPEN Health board of directors, both stalwarts in the pharma ecosystem," Rob Barker, OPEN Health CEO, said. "Dave and Paul are experienced leaders with excellent track records in the healthcare and life sciences industry. Their leadership and market insights will help OPEN Health to continue to grow and scale."

Astorg partner and head of healthcare Judith Charpentier added, "Dave and Paul are bringing a unique set of skills and knowledge drawing on decades of experience and leadership in the healthcare ecosystem. As members of the strong Astorg Healthcare leadership network, we have admired Dave's and Paul's thought and market leadership for years, and we are excited to have them join the OPEN Health board as independent directors. The addition of their commercial and customer knowledge, strong networks, and experience in growing companies will further strengthen OPEN Health's market position."

About OPEN Health

OPEN Health unites deep scientific knowledge with wide-ranging specialist expertise to unlock possibilities that improve health outcomes and patient well-being. Working in partnership with our clients, we embrace our different perspectives and strengths to deliver fresh thinking and solutions that make a difference. OPEN Health is a flexible global organization that solves complex healthcare challenges across HEOR and market access, medical communications and creative omnichannel campaigns. To learn more, visit www.openhealthgroup.com.

About Astorg

Astorg is the majority shareholder of OPEN Health. A European private equity firm with over €18 billion of assets under management, Astorg works with entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire market-leading global companies headquartered in Europe or the US, providing them with the strategic guidance, governance, and capital they need to achieve their growth plans. Enjoying a distinct entrepreneurial culture, a long-term shareholder perspective, and a lean decision-making body, Astorg has valuable industry expertise in healthcare, software, technology, business services, and technology-based industrial companies. Astorg has offices in London, Paris, New York, Frankfurt, Milan, and Luxembourg.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-health-appoints-david-p-king-as-non-executive-chairman-and-paul-carter-as-independent-board-member-301686344.html

SOURCE OPEN Health

