BE OPEN launches 'Better Energy by Design': international competition for young creatives focused on the United Nations' SDG#7

·2 min read

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Better Energy by Design' is an international competition held by philanthropic educational initiative BE OPEN and partners. It is open to students, graduates and young professionals who specialise in the fields of art, design, architecture and media globally. The competition aims to encourage creation of innovative solutions by younger creatives, for the more prosperous and sustainable future, and the focus of the competition is the United Nations' SDG7: Affordable and Clean Energy.

"Transition to clean, sustainable energy is no longer an option… Clean renewable energy-based green growth is the ONLY alternative to sustainable development", said Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations. It has become obvious that despite notable progress towards energy targets set in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, it is necessary to further strengthen efforts on SDG7. It is also agreed by the world's leaders that SDG7 calling for "affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030" lies at the heart of the rest SDGs and without progress on SDG7 it will be impossible to achieve the 2030 Agenda.

BE OPEN strongly believes that creativity is integral in the shift to sustainable existence. To attain the UN SDGs we need to think out of box the goals. We need creative thinking – design thinking - and creative action. Design has a crucial role to play as an instrument or vehicle for the implementation of the UN SDGs.

Elena Baturina, Founder of BE OPEN explains the objective of the project: "I believe that the series of competition that BE OPEN has centered on the SDG agenda is an efficient tool for search of innovative ideas and potential partners able to bring them to life in energy sector. With this competition we can raise awareness about SDG7 and contribute to achieving it via recognizing, showcasing and promoting the best design ideas and their creators."

Projects for the competition must relate to one of the following submission categories: Powered by Renewables, Save More Energy, and Reducing Energy Gap.

BE OPEN will reward the best work with monetary prizes as well as with honorary mentions: First prize — €5,000, Second prize — €3,000, Third prize — €2,000, Founder's Choice prize — €3,000, Public Vote prize - €2,000.

For more information about the competition programme, eligibility, submission process and timeline, please visit the website.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/be-open-launches-better-energy-by-design-international-competition-for-young-creatives-focused-on-the-united-nations-sdg7-301675708.html

SOURCE BE OPEN Foundation

