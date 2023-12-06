Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) shareholders have endured a 78% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO); the share price is down a whopping 78% in the last three years. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. Furthermore, it's down 20% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Open Lending became profitable within the last five years. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

Revenue is actually up 7.4% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Open Lending more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Open Lending shareholders are down 6.0% for the year, but the market itself is up 17%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 6% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Open Lending is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

