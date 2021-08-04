Open Letter To The Public - Safety & Service

THESSALON, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Dear Ontario Motorists,

In May of this year, a news release was distributed to the media throughout Ontario, regarding the Safety and Service of the Towing Industry in Ontario. This release identified the concerns with the Ontario Provincial Government in conducting their consultative approach of the industry. The Provincial Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO), is the Province's largest towing association, and despite numerous requests to meet and work with the Premier to help provide insight and solutions to ensure public safety through elevating the standards of towing in Ontario, it is clear that the government has predetermined how it will run the industry – an industry that has never been regulated before and plagued with corruption.

How can the Ministry of Transportation begin to understand the necessary training, education and safety needed in the towing industry if they have no experience or knowledge of this unregulated industry? The Ontario Government would have you believe they are actively engaged in researching the industry, yet cannot provide any details of how they selected those participating in the research. In fact, one of the groups participating is currently under a criminal investigation and clearly is in a conflict of interest in providing any recommendations to the Provincial Government that may derive a benefit to that stakeholder group.

Over the last few years, the PTAO conducted its own research and consulted Consumers, the Ministry of Transportation, local and Provincial Police, automobile associations and other stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of practice in the towing industry. The results and recommended solutions to overhaul the towing industry were published and provided to the Provincial Government to assist in raising the standards of the towing industry.

Without appropriate consultation and responses from the Provincial Government to our concerns, the general public may be put at greater risk without identifying the appropriate standards of practice in an unregulated industry.

The PTAO does not support the Provincial Government's decision to rush through legislation without sufficient industry and public consultation. Elevating the highest Standards of Practice to serve the public requires the Provincial Government to fulfill its obligation to protect the Public through a proper and fulsome research process of the towing industry to best serve Ontario Motorists.

The PTAO wants you to know that your trust and elevating the standards of towing to protect Consumer interests are at the core values we know are essential if Provincial Licensing in Ontario is to be effective. It is time for the Ontario Government to listen to the subject matter experts – the PTAO to ensure your safety!

The Provincial Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO)

www.ptao.org

