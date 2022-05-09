U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

OPEN MINDS Announces Executive Seminar--"How To Build Value-Based Payer Partnerships: Best Practices In Marketing, Negotiating, & Contracting With Health Plans" At The 2022 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute

·3 min read

GETTYSBURG, Pa., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 1:00 p.m.4:30 p.m. PT, OPEN MINDS will present live, "How To Build Value-Based Payer Partnerships: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Best Practices In Marketing, Negotiating, & Contracting With Health Plans" This executive seminar is designed to help organizations from across the country position themselves to work closely with managed care companies and will be led by OPEN MINDS Senior Associates, Cathy Gilbert and Ken Carr.

(PRNewsfoto/OPEN MINDS)
(PRNewsfoto/OPEN MINDS)

Managed care organizations have been successfully delivering treatment services at a significant savings to state Medicaid programs, solidifying value-based reimbursement arrangements in the market. Provider organization executives need to align programs and services with health plan goals and build relationship with the payers in their markets. Understanding what metrics and performance requirements are important to these payers and using service line data to prove how provider organizations can deliver high-quality outcomes and reduced costs will be key to staying competitive.

In the seminar, executive teams of provider organizations will learn:

  • How to start strategic conversations with health plans.

  • How to demonstrate a provider organization's value in a way that captures the health plan's interest.

  • How to secure and optimize service agreements with health plans.

Cathy Gilbert brings over 20 years of health care industry experience to the OPEN MINDS team. Ms. Gilbert currently serves as a Senior Associate at OPEN MINDS. Her areas of expertise includes advanced project leadership skills, training development, health care processing systems, policy development, and implementation to ensure accreditation compliance.

Ken Carr brings over 30 years of finance, technology, data analysis, and reporting experience in the health and human service field to OPEN MINDS. He currently serves as a Senior Associate with the OPEN MINDS consulting practice and the chair of the OPEN MINDS CFO Consortium. In this role, Mr. Carr serves as a subject matter expert in the OPEN MINDS consulting practice, where he has led numerous engagements in strategic planning, merger and acquisition prospecting, business process improvement, managed care and value-based contracting preparedness, financial analysis of service lines, and technology selection.

This seminar will be held in conjunction with The 2022 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute which runs from August 30 to September 1, 2022, at the Newport Beach Marriott in Newport Beach, California. The focus of the 2022 institute is on the management best practices and "must-have" competencies every executive needs to improve the service system for consumers with complex conditions in the "next normal."

For more information and to register for this exclusive institute, visit https://management.openminds.com.

Individual registrations for the seminars are available for $125 at https://openminds.com/register-now-mbpi2/. The All-Access Institute Pass to the 2022 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute includes both seminars.

Registration cost is included in Elite-level subscriptions to the OPEN MINDS Circle market intelligence service. For more information on the program, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, contact the Executive Education & Events team, at 717-334-1329 or events@openminds.com.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness.

Contact: Stacey Fox, sfox@openminds.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-minds-announces-executive-seminarhow-to-build-value-based-payer-partnerships-best-practices-in-marketing-negotiating--contracting-with-health-plans-at-the-2022-open-minds-management-best-practices-institute-301542730.html

SOURCE OPEN MINDS

