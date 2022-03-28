U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,526.16
    -16.90 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,618.73
    -242.51 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,143.83
    -25.47 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.88
    -28.10 (-1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.83
    -6.07 (-5.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.20
    -16.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.39 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4490
    -0.0430 (-1.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3090
    -0.0100 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.3030
    +1.2430 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,425.54
    +2,573.97 (+5.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,093.00
    +11.98 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

OPEN MINDS Launches New YouTube Channel - OPEN MINDS Circle On-Demand

·3 min read

GETTYSBURG, Pa., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Bringing innovations that work to the health and human service field" is the focus of the new OPEN MINDS YouTube channel, OPEN MINDS Circle On-Demand. That was the comment from OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss in announcing the April 1 launch of the new channel.

(PRNewsfoto/OPEN MINDS)
(PRNewsfoto/OPEN MINDS)

"The health and human service field has been traditionally slow in making promising science and innovation a reality for consumers—and in having widespread adoption of proven management best practices," said Ms. Oss. She was remarking on studies that show it takes 15+ years for proven and promising practices to be available to half of the consumers who need them. "Our member and partner organizations are the innovators in the field," she said. "And we wanted to make their innovations in treatment and in management available to the field—and the public at large."

The OPEN MINDS Circle On-Demand YouTube Channel, featuring the OPEN MINDS Circle Elite Executive Roundtable series, will launch with 85 sessions. Produced over the last two years, the series focuses on strategic development and industry trends that can improve services delivery and outcomes for consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. These one-hour sessions feature industry executives from our elite organizations, such as Illumination Foundation, Bancroft, and Cornerstone, and OPEN MINDS experts providing case studies, best practices presentations, and thought leader discussions.

The channel and ongoing roundtable series are supported by the OPEN MINDS Circle which provide over 31,000 member health and human service organization with over 800,000 team members. The OPEN MINDS Circle reaches over 140,000 active readers through daily publications distributed to over 70,000 opt-in executives who are the decision-makers in the $860 billion sectors of the industry.

Topics include leadership and board development; strategic and financial planning; MA&A assessment and best practice; technology assessment and implementation; service line development; business development and referral generation; marketing; and data-driven decisionmaking. Each session is led by an OPEN MINDS Senior Associate, providing topic trends and background to support learning objectives that provider organizations, health plans and payers can apply for organizational growth and sustainability focused on improving care for consumers with complex conditions.

New content will be posted following each weekly live OPEN MINDS Circle Elite Executive Roundtable session. Live roundtable events, presented each Thursday at 1pm ET, are open to all OPEN MINDS subscribers, Elite and free, on the OPEN MINDS website.

About OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness.

Contact: Jason Lippnan, OPEN MINDS, at jlippnan@openminds.co

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-minds-launches-new-youtube-channel--open-minds-circle-on-demand-301511816.html

SOURCE OPEN MINDS

Recommended Stories

  • AMC stock soars after CEO teases more meme-stock powered M&A deals

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the AMC stock surge after the company's CEO suggested that more M&A deals are in the works.

  • Apple Signs Big Checks to Avoid Talent Exodus to Facebook

    The iPhone maker is doing all it can to avoid an exodus of talent attracted by the metaverse, the crypto industry and competitors.

  • UPDATE 2-Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

    Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom , which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

  • How to Plan for Part-Time Retirement

    Phased retirement arrangements might be a good fit for older employees who want to scale back on work but aren’t yet ready to leave for good. Committing to a part-time retirement plan can affect your pay, job responsibilities and benefits. Find out how phased retirement will affect your health insurance.

  • Freed Huawei Finance Chief Meng Wanzhou Returns to Company Spotlight

    Meng Wanzhou was back in the spotlight Monday, taking the stage at Huawei’s headquarters to deliver the company’s closely watched annual results.

  • Walmart ceases some cigarette sales, Barclays loses $590M, Wells Fargo offers rewards for paying rent

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman highlights Monday's top business stories, including Walmart ending tobacco sales in some U.S. stores, Barclays taking a $590 million hit, and Wells Fargo giving its customers rewards for rent payments.

  • Huawei 'more united' in face of U.S. pressure, says repatriated CFO

    U.S. pressure on Huawei Technologies has served to strengthen the resolve of the Chinese telecoms giant, finance chief Meng Wanzhou said on Monday after its first set of results since her return from nearly three years' detention in Canada. The daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei played a central role in the company's tussle with the United States, having been detained in Canada in 2018 over alleged attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran in breach of U.S. sanctions. The United States then imposed a series of trade restrictions on the company throughout 2019 and 2020, citing national security concerns.

  • OPEC Assurances That It Will Help To Dampen Down Oil Prices Are Worthless

    Recent assurances from OPEC and its de facto leader Saudi Arabia that they will help to dampen down oil prices are worthless

  • At an 8% Yield, Is Crestwood Equity Partners Undervalued Right Now?

    Interest in the oil and gas industry has quickly grabbed Wall Street's attention. One such high-yield stock in the oil and gas industry is Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), with a distribution yield of 8.2% as of this writing. Is Crestwood a safe stock trading at a discount, or a high-yield stock at risk of a cut to its payout?

  • Uncertain path for oil markets in coming days

    The crude oil market heads into another week of uncertainty, buffeted on one side by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the expansion of COVID-related lockdowns in China, the world's largest crude importer. The two benchmarks gained 11.5% and 8.8%, respectively, on expectations that sanctions on Russia stemming from its invasion from Ukraine would start to bite into both its exports and production. Brent closed at $120.65 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended at $113.90 on Friday.

  • China's Sinopec plans its biggest capital expenditure in history

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, better known as Sinopec, is planning its highest capital investment in history for 2022 after recording its best profit in a decade, echoing Beijing's call for energy companies to raise production. Sinopec expects to spend 198 billion yuan ($31.10 billion) in 2022, up 18% from a year ago, beating the previous record of 181.7 billion yuan set in 2013, according to a company statement filed to the Shanghai Stocks Exchange on Sunday. It plans to invest 81.5 billion yuan in upstream exploitation, especially the crude oil bases in Shunbei and Tahe fields, and natural gas fields in Sichuan province and the Inner Mongolia region.

  • HP seeks to ride hybrid work boom with $1.7 billion Poly buyout

    The company has offered $40 for each share of Poly, formerly known as Plantronics, which represents a premium of about 53% to the stock's last closing price. "The rise of the hybrid office creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine the way work gets done," HP Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores said. Poly, whose shares rose 49% in premarket trade, said it would be required to pay a fee of $66 million if the deal is terminated.

  • Oil slides 6% on concerns of weaker Chinese demand

    Oil prices tumbled more than 6% on Monday after China's financial hub of Shanghai launched a lockdown to curb a surge in COVID-19 infections, prompting renewed fears of demand destruction. Brent crude futures were down $7.63, or 6.3%, to $113.02 a barrel by 11:35 a.m. EDT (1535 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $7.61, or 6.7%, to $106.29 a barrel.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund May Make Major Investment in Building Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund may invest hundreds of millions of dollars in four local construction firms as it looks to bolster an industry that’s been crippled by payment delays from the government in recent years.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack Bogl

  • Sea e-commerce unit Shopee to shut India operations

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -E-commerce and gaming firm Sea Ltd said on Monday it is withdrawing from India's retail market just months after starting operations there, the second pullback this month in an overseas expansion drive, as the loss-making firm faces a weak growth outlook. The withdrawal, effective beginning March 29, comes weeks after its e-commerce arm Shopee said it was pulling out of France and after India banned Sea's popular gaming app "Free Fire". After the ban, the market value of New York-listed Sea dropped by $16 billion in a single day, leading some investors to cut holdings in the Singapore-headquartered company.

  • D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Full-Year Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

    A week ago, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS ) came out with a strong set of...

  • BlackRock to manage AIG assets

    American International Group Inc. said Monday it reached an agreement with BlackRock Inc. for BlackRock to manage liquid fixed income private placement assets valued up to $60 billion. BlackRock will also manage up to $90 billion of assets for AIG's Life & Retirement business. The strategic partnerships "will provide both AIG and AIG's Life Retirement business with access to BlackRock's world-class asset management capabilities and investment management technology, Aladdin," AIG said. AIG chairm

  • Ukraine invasion expected to hamper U.S. ad market growth-forecast

    The U.S. advertising market will grow in 2022 but only by half as much as it did in 2021, according to an industry forecast released on Monday that cited both last year's record growth from the COVID-19 recovery and the economic harm from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Media intelligence firm MAGNA, a unit of Interpublic Group of Companies, lowered its full-year growth forecast by one percentage point to 11.5% compared to its 12.6% forecast before the invasion little over a month ago. The 11.5% growth represents $320 billion in 2022, MAGNA said, as compared with 25% growth in 2021.

  • Analyst Report: Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

    Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. It is one of the largest midstream companies, with operations servicing most producing regions in the Lower 48 states. Enterprise is particularly dominant in the NGL market and is one of the few MLPs that provide midstream services across the full hydrocarbon value chain.

  • Cheap Gas: Why Does Costco Have Lower Prices Than Other Stations?

    As the Biden Administration recently banned all Russian imports of gas, oil, and energy, gas prices could continue to rise here in the states. Even though Russian oil accounts for only 3% of U.S....