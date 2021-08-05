U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,421.03
    +18.37 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,985.07
    +192.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,881.50
    +100.97 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.73
    +34.41 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.83
    +0.68 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.30
    -8.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.23 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3933
    +0.0048 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7600
    +0.2920 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,591.71
    +925.11 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.44
    +25.54 (+2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Open Mortgage Appoints Windi Gerber as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

·3 min read

Seasoned executive with two decades of HR leadership experience will pilot the Austin-based mortgage company's people operations

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Mortgage, a multi-channel mortgage lender dedicated to empowering the dream of homeownership, welcomes Windi Gerber as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. In this position, Gerber will be an integral member of the senior leadership team and will be accountable for the people operations of Open Mortgage, managing all aspects of the employee life cycle, ensuring team members are equipped with the training required to perform their roles, managing performance objectives and working with other departments to plan for and support continued company growth.

"Windi's demonstrated skillset for cultivating strong company culture and talent development in the mortgage banking industry makes her an ideal fit for Open Mortgage," said Scott Gordon, Founder and CEO of Open Mortgage. "As we continue our momentum of exceptional growth, we need those valuable skills now more than ever. With her proven expertise in change management, employee relations and workforce optimization and planning, Windi's leadership acumen allows us to further empower the success of our team members and ensure the sustained health of the company."

As Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Gerber will be responsible for managing the HR department to meet or exceed service level expectations, ensuring compliance with associated laws, regulations and company policies and standards. She will be instrumental in developing short-, mid- and long-term goals for improving processes and optimizing technology, leading organizational change initiatives with relevant stakeholders and generating a corporate environment that recognizes and values employees. Working in partnership with all other departments to achieve corporate objectives, Gerber will stay abreast of industry trends and best practices in the marketplace and contribute to the setting of strategic direction of the company.

Prior to joining Open Mortgage, Gerber held various senior-level positions in human resources for several leading mortgage companies. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Premier Lending, Vice President of Human Resources for Movement Mortgage and carried the title of Director of Human Resources for Deephaven Mortgage, as well as Goldman Sachs. In addition to those roles, Gerber has served as a board member on both the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council and AdvisoryCloud. Other professional affiliations include the Mortgage Bankers Association, Mortgage Bankers Association of the Carolinas and the Society for Human Resource Management. Gerber attended North Carolina State University, earning her degree from the College of Engineering, and has attained a Professional in Human Resources certification from HR Management Institute.

About Open Mortgage
Open Mortgage is a multi-channel mortgage lender. At Open Mortgage, we believe that better is possible, and we are constantly striving to bring a better mortgage experience for everyone. We are committed to helping families purchase homes. Founded in 2003, Open Mortgage is headquartered in Austin, TX and has retail locations nationwide. For additional information, visit openmortgage.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-mortgage-appoints-windi-gerber-as-senior-vice-president-of-human-resources-301349653.html

SOURCE Open Mortgage

Recommended Stories

  • Annaly Capital Increases Exposure to Credit Risk as Agency Spreads Widen

    As the economy recovers from COVID-19-related disruptions, investors are beginning to pay a lot more attention to the Federal Reserve and how its actions will affect their portfolios. Nowhere is this more of a concern than in the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) space, where companies like Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) are positioning themselves for when the Fed starts to reduce its purchases of mortgage-backed securities. Annaly recently reported second-quarter earnings and gave an update on how it is preparing for the end of Fed asset purchases.

  • Selling Roku Now Could Be a Big Mistake

    You should never count your blowout quarters before they hatch, and that seems to fit when it comes to Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this week. The pioneer in home streaming posted what seemed to be pretty spectacular numbers after Wednesday's market close.

  • Why Cardinal Health Is Down Nearly 13% Today

    Investors are reading a lot (perhaps too much) into an accounting decision made in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG settles disputes with Tata Steel and Rio Tinto

    The business, which owns Liberty Steel, has been restructuring amid the collapse of lender Greensill Capital.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • ReconAfrica & NAMCOR Provide Additional Drilling Results and Plans for Next Exploration Phase in the Kavango Basin

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to provide, based on the mud logging report and geochemical analysis, more comprehensive data confirming a working conventional petroleum system. The Company also reports on additional drilling results and plans for the next phase of exploration in the Kavango Basin, NE Namibia and NW Botswana.

  • Microvision (MVIS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    MVIS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy With Arm Merger At Risk?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Is the Worst Over for Simon Property Group?

    This mall REIT's second-quarter results were enlightening, but that doesn't mean the heavy lifting is done just yet.

  • Stop Trying for Moonshots, Wall Street Bets These 4 Stocks Can Return 38% to 73% in 1 Year

    Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Surefire Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Why settle for market-matching returns when dominant growth stocks like these can outperform the broader market?

  • Zymergen Can Thank Cathie Wood for Its Head-Spinning Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- Zymergen Inc. rallied as much as 87% from Wednesday’s record rout after one of Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC funds scooped up shares.The buying occurred amid Wednesday’s jaw-dropping 76% retreat, a record drop that took the shares to the lowest since its April IPO after the company pulled its forecast for 2021 sales and announced the departure of the chief executive and co-founder.Zymergen said it was working to restore investor trust, but Wall Street piled on the cr

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Explaining new updates to the Ethereum network

    CoinDesk's Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains why Ethereum has paced above Bitcoin recently.&nbsp;

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic