U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,581.59
    -81.26 (-1.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,336.21
    -575.60 (-1.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,585.26
    -308.49 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,113.63
    -48.83 (-2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.80
    +0.98 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.53 (+2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0083 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8560
    +0.0840 (+4.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3577
    -0.0070 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6300
    +0.0500 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,582.58
    -579.48 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.10
    -18.29 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Open Mortgage Bolsters Senior Leadership Team with Appointment of Scott Harkless to Chief Revenue Officer

·2 min read

Accomplished mortgage executive will spearhead all wholesale and retail sales functions for the national multi-channel mortgage lender

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Mortgage, a multi-channel mortgage lender dedicated to empowering the dream of homeownership, has named seasoned mortgage leader Scott Harkless to the newly-created position of Chief Revenue Officer. Harkless will report directly to Open Mortgage President Joe Stephenson in this pivotal role on the senior leadership team, overseeing all sales functions within the company, including wholesale and retail in both the reverse and forward divisions.

Open Mortgage Bolsters Senior Leadership Team with Appointment of Scott Harkless to Chief Revenue Officer
Open Mortgage Bolsters Senior Leadership Team with Appointment of Scott Harkless to Chief Revenue Officer

"Scott's extensive experience, demonstrated leadership and proven track record in the mortgage industry make him an ideal fit for this new position at Open Mortgage," said Stephenson. "With his addition to our talented senior leadership team, we will leverage Scott's impressive industry executive expertise and background to further grow and energize our retail and wholesale platforms. In this way, he will be instrumental in expanding our footprint in target markets where Open Mortgage can make a greater impact in the local community."

Formerly a civil litigator, Harkless joined Countrywide Home Loans' strategic alliance division in 2006. After Bank of America acquired Countrywide in 2008, Harkless led its business-to-business platforms as the Executive Sales Leader. He managed joint ventures and marketing agreements with real estate professionals and builders, as well as affinity relationships with key real estate influencers, most notably, Tom Ferry, a recognized real estate educator and coach. Harkless finished off his tenure at Bank of America as the Merrill Lynch Sales Executive, driving residential loan officer production through the advisory channel. In 2018, Harkless joined American Advisors Group and served as both the East Divisional Sales Executive, driving traditional and reverse mortgage production from Utah to the Eastern seaboard, and later as the Vice President for Enterprise Partnerships.

"Open Mortgage's dynamic and innovative culture has created an unrivaled entrepreneurial environment where loan originators feel valued," said Harkless. "With its growing retail and wholesale footprint, focus on purchase and uptrend in reverse lending, the company is well poised for future expansion. As I take the mantle to lead this growth engine to the next level, I'm committed to delivering the culture, infrastructure and process that energizes that pathway."

Harkless earned his Juris Doctor degree at the University of California, Davis School of Law and holds a bachelor's degree from Asbury University.

About Open Mortgage
Open Mortgage is a multi-channel mortgage lender. At Open Mortgage, we believe that better is possible, and we are constantly striving to bring a better mortgage experience for everyone. We are committed to helping families purchase homes. Founded in 2003, Open Mortgage is headquartered in Austin, TX and has retail locations nationwide. For additional information, visit openmortgage.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-mortgage-bolsters-senior-leadership-team-with-appointment-of-scott-harkless-to-chief-revenue-officer-301462928.html

SOURCE Open Mortgage

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal will have a ‘ripple effect across broader tech': Analyst

    Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft's acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard, the outlook for M&A in the tech sector, and the metaverse.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Activision Blizzard shares skyrocket on acquisition by Microsoft

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick remaining CEO of the video game company, and the outlook for gaming publishers.

  • 11 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best blue chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now. Newly released data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) shows that the United States and […]

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Are Tumbling Today

    Meme stock trio AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) were all lower in morning trading Tuesday following the long weekend. There was no news directly associated with any of the stocks, but GameStop has a tangential relationship to big market news -- though it may surprise a few people its shares are moving in the direction they are. Microsoft announced this morning it was acquiring Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion in cash, or around $95 per share.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped, Then Popped Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is bouncing around like an electric car on a long gravel road this morning. Down 3.1% as of 9:40 a.m. ET, Tesla soon recovered all its losses, and even began marching toward a 2% gain -- before slipping back toward zero again. Down again, up again, where will Tesla stock end the day?

  • Thinking of Paying Off Your Debt? Think Again, Say Advisors.

    Nobody likes carrying debt, but dumping low-interest loans may not be the wisest financial move right now as inflation—and interest rates—rise.

  • Earnings: Goldman Sachs profit slips, BNY Mellon posts Q4 beat, PNC and Truist beat EPS estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses the earnings reports for Goldman Sachs, BNY Mellon, PNC, and Truist.

  • Bitcoin’s Fair Value Is a Lot Less Than the Market Thinks

    Claude Erb bases Bitcoin's fair value on what's known as a “network effect,” according to which a network's value grows faster than the number of connected users.

  • Better Adtech Stock: The Trade Desk vs. PubMatic

    Digital advertising encompasses mobile ads, connected television (CTV), video, search, and more. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) operates on the demand side of the equation, working with advertisers and their agencies. PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) occupies the sell side, working with publishers and developers.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Alibaba Stock May See Its Worst Day This Year. Here Are Two Reasons Why.

    A spike in bond yields is hitting the tech sector broadly Tuesday. But there's another factor specific to Alibaba that could explain the underperformance.

  • Spin or Split? AT&T Has a Big Decision to Make on Discovery Stake.

    UBS analyst John Hodulik believes the company 'is leaning toward a split of the asset'—an exchange of AT&T stock for shares in Discovery.

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) sheds 5.5% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a...