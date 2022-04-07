U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,464.52
    -16.63 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,291.81
    -204.70 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,816.27
    -72.55 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.30
    -16.64 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.05
    -0.18 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.10
    +16.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    24.64
    +0.18 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6480
    +0.0390 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3063
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9210
    +0.1210 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,372.50
    -759.24 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.05
    +0.39 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.31
    -32.39 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

OpenPhone raises $40M to replace your work phone and office PBX with an app

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

Pam answering the phone at Dunder Mifflin become one of the most iconic refrains of life at The Office, and it's really no wonder that it did: businesses big and small have long run on communications as played out over PBXs, voice mail, cold and warm calls, customer help lines, and more recently the never-escapable, always-with-you cell phone. All that has, slowly but surely, been changing, though, and today one of the startups hoping to be a leader in disrupting that tune is announcing some funding as it finds some growth, currently handing some 10 million calls and messages monthly for its customers.

OpenPhone, which provides a business line and related phone services to users by way of a smartphone app, which in turn becomes a user's business phone separate from their private cell phones, has raised $40 million, a Series B that it will be investing in continuing to expand the communication and collaboration services it provides, and building deeper integrations with the other productivity tools that its customers already use.

Tiger Global -- known in the venture world for big growth rounds but in more recent times getting more active in earlier stage, smaller investments -- is leading this Series B, with past backers Craft Ventures, Slow Ventures, Garage Capital and Worklife Ventures among those also participating. Craft led OpenPhone's $14 million Series A in 2020, with Slow leading its seed earlier that year. Prior to that, the company previously went through Y Combinator back in 2018. It has raised $56 million to date.

OpenPhone's founders Mahyar Raissi and Daryna Kulya, respectively from Iran and Ukraine and also married to each other, are well aware that they are not the first to have thought of re-imagining the humble business phone system.

Over the years, PBXs and basic phones have been replaced by IP PBXs and IP phones; telcos and managed services providers have had numerous stabs at the nebulous concept of "unified communications" around that; meanwhile, OTT solutions like Zoom and other web-based video conferencing solutions are so easy to use (and still give people voice-based and dial-in options) that they taken over a lot of conference calls, and Skype has built In and Out lines to cater to those freelancing or mostly working solo.

Many people have stopped listening to voice mails and so messaging has becoming a much bigger part of the equation; call centers are trying to make it harder to call them (and they can be truly frustrating when you do reach them); some have given up landlines completely to use just their cell phones to handle all their work calls; and so on.

In that context, OpenPhone's unique selling point to the market, Raissi told me, is that it has built a system that caters to the SMB and brings in elements of all of the above, in a format that represents the lowest friction of them all: an app that you can use with your regular phone, but which gives a person a dedicated work phone number, and a growing number of tools tied to it that it can use to communicate with colleagues and customers.

He said that in the U.S. -- which is San Francisco-based OpenPhone's main market at present -- Google Phone potentially could have presented a significant competitive threat to the company, but it didn't provide customer support to users, which essentially dropped it out of the running to tackle a bigger wave of businesses beyond single user early adopters.

The company, as you might imagine with a YC startup, found its earliest traction with other entrepreneurs going through YC, and it has grown with its users. Today the company's "sweet spot," Raissi said, is between five and 500 employees, and to serve especially those larger organizations, it is gradually bringing in more services such as PBX replacements, and they are building integrations with established CRM and sales software.

"One of the big goals is to invest in integrators," said Kulya. "For example. one key piece is to connect OpenPhone to CRMs." At the end of the day, she said, all of a person's interactions over OpenPhone can then automatically be recorded also in the CRM used by the team to track everything there. It's also a reason why that is unlikely to be an area where OpenPhone will invest to build its own CRM tools. She said that the first integration will be with Salesforce, with Zendesk and others also coming soon.

The crux of modern collaboration is conversation these days, and OpenPhone wants to be a part of that conversation, so to speak. The idea is to bring some of the ethos of services like Slack to the phone environment.

"We are building phone services for how people use phones today," said Raissi, "so messaging is really important and so is collaboration around a phone number. You could have a shared number for a team and could easily collaborate on text messages and activities. We are bringing collaboration to the phone."

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian refugees gather at US-Mexico border

    A volunteer-run shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, has been helping thousands of refugees from the war in Ukraine who are seeking to enter the US on humanitarian grounds. (April 6)

  • Orange cones will return to Highway 90 for Black spring break. Here’s the traffic plan.

    Biloxi is expecting heavy traffic along the beach this week as the Coast welcomes spring spring break revelers. Here’s what to expect.

  • Is There a Chance Rising Mortgage Rates Are Good News for Home Buyers?

    Image source: Getty Images After repeatedly hitting record lows in 2021, mortgage rates have been steadily on the upswing in 2022. And this trend is expected to continue, as the Federal Reserve plans for additional rate increases this year.

  • Over 2,000 Ukrainian refugees arrived at America's southern border in the last 10 days

    Over 2,000 Ukrainian refugees arrived at America's southern border in the last 10 days

  • State Road 44 in Eustis shut down after fatal crash involving 3 cars

    One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on State Road 44 in Eustis Tuesday evening.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • Peloton's Latest $300 Connected Fitness Device Is Still a Miss

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) just released its latest piece of connected fitness hardware, and it looks as though the equipment maker is stumbling yet again. The new strength training Guide is a camera that connects to your TV to allow users to see themselves follow along with a fitness instructor and better compare their form, while their movements and progress are tracked by a machine learning-powered feature. Previously Peloton lowered prices on its connected treadmill and stationary bike to try to break the perception that its equipment was just luxury items, and at just under $300, the Guide marks yet another attempt to attract consumers with a low-cost device.

  • American teens use Apple Pay and PayPal the most for payments, Piper Sandler finds

    A new survey of American teen consumer trends suggests that Apple and PayPal are well positioned for strong growth.

  • HBO Max Is Rolling Out an Updated Apple TV App That Promises Better Stability, New Features

    Frustrated HBO Max customers who use Apple TV devices to access the streaming service should be getting a welcome upgrade. Amid user complaints about the app’s performance and stability woes, WarnerMedia is deploying a new version of the HBO Max app for Apple TV and Apple TV 4K boxes, which will roll out slowly through […]

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple WWDC: What iPhone, Mac and other updates could be announced at major live event

    Apple is gearing up for its Worldwide Developers Conference, one of its biggest events of the year. The week-long conference usually sees the release of software updates for every big Apple product, as well as sometimes playing host to other surprises. As with the previous Apple events since the pandemic began, it will be virtual, though Apple will hold a special event for some people to watch the opening keynote.

  • iPhone Has Never Been More Popular With Teens. That’s Good for Apple Stock.

    Research from Piper Sandler shows that the number of teenagers with an iPhone is near record highs, and many young people intend to make the iPhone their next smartphone purchase.

  • Mark Zuckerberg thinks this looks like a home office

    The Meta CEO’s vision of a VR home office leaves a little to be desired.

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Paym

  • Solana Makes Another Leap

    OpenSea, the world's largest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, announced that it will list Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) based NFTs on the site this April. Currently only NFTs on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain are available on OpenSea. To date, this will be the most significant utility Solana has supported in the NFT marketplace.

  • Xbox controllers can now switch TV input back to your console

    Xbox controllers can now flip TV input to your console — helpful if you want to watch shows during downloads.

  • Martello Announces Global Partnership with Orange Business Services for Vantage DX

    Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring ("DEM") solutions, today announced a partnership with Orange Business Services ("Orange"), the business services arm of Orange SA, a global network-native digital services company. Martello's Vantage DX SaaS platform will be integrated in the Orange Business Together with Microsoft portfolio. As a global provider of end-to-end and fully managed collaborati

  • ‘It's a big deal’: CEO says Okta seeks to restore customer trust after hack

    “We are a trusted brand and that trust has been damaged,” CEO Todd McKinnon told Bloomberg Television.

  • 2 Big Reasons to Buy This Beaten-Down Growth Stock

    Shares of action-camera industry leader GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) have declined by 91% since hitting their all-time high in 2014. Designing and manufacturing action cameras has always been GoPro's specialty. Approximately 221,000 people are paying $9.99 per year for GoPro's Quik smartphone app, which is designed to improve the native camera on your phone with advanced features and editing tools.

  • Roomba vacuum deals start at just $199 for best-selling models

    Robot vacuums have become so popular over the last few years, and that’s fantastic. And right now, Roomba vacuum deals on Amazon are down to the lowest prices of the season. The high demand for autonomous vacuum cleaners means that there is tons of variety. So many different brands have popped up with new offerings. … The post Roomba vacuum deals start at just $199 for best-selling models appeared first on BGR.