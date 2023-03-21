U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

Open Sky Group Announces New Kaleidoscope Suite of Supply Chain Management Solutions

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Enhanced Client Billing and Portal Bundled for Rollout at ProMat 2023

RALEIGH, N.C, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder solutions, will debut its new Kaleidoscope Suite of supply chain management solutions for 3PLs during the ProMat 2023 material handling and logistics industry event this March 20-23 in Chicago.

Open Sky Group announces Kaleidoscope, a suite of supply chain management tools for 3PLs. Kaleidoscope combines Open Sky Group’s Enhanced Client Billing and self-service 3PL Client Portal both offering real-time visibility, access, and workflow efficiency for a more responsive supply chain operation.

"From our perspective, big value will make big news at one of the biggest industry events we attend all year," said Open Sky Group's SVP of Sales & Marketing, Shannon Caflisch. "More than 50,000 industry executives are expected to be there, and we are thrilled to be on the floor showcasing our new Kaleidoscope offering."

Kaleidoscope combines Open Sky Group's innovative Enhanced Client Billing (ECB) and self-service 3PL Client Portal both offering real-time visibility, access, and workflow efficiency for a more responsive supply chain operation.

"This offering is a dynamic, enhanced data platform that provides improved insights for making informed decisions," said Open Sky Group's Director of Software Services, Jonathan Mitchell. "By bundling our existing ECB and Portal solutions, Kaleidoscope will represent two product introductions in one, with future enhancements to be added to our proprietary 3PL product suite."

ECB, introduced in 2018 captures defined, billable transactions within a warehouse management system, assigning client-specific charges and creating invoices for more streamlined billing.

Open Sky Group's 3PL Portal allows 3PL operators to provide timely information to clients through a secure Internet portal based on client ID and client group; introduced in 2020.

"Altogether, these solutions serve to enhance and improve outcomes for 3PL customers, providing a superior customer and user experience," said Open Sky Group's SVP of Technology, Michael Noble. "Best yet, because Kaleidoscope has been intentionally designed for simple integration using open APIs, the full suite can operate in virtually any supply chain environment with minimal configuration – a long-standing Open Sky Group operating tenet."

ProMat 2023 will feature more than 1,000 of the world's leading manufacturing and supply chain solution providers under one roof, including hands-on demonstrations, more than 150 educational seminars, and four exciting keynote speakers across a three-day event.

Visit Open Sky Group for more information about its Kaleidoscope Suite of supply chain solutions. For more information about Promat 2023, visit ProMatShow.com.

ABOUT OPEN SKY GROUP
Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder warehouse management, labor management and transportation management solutions, help clients lower costs and risks with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach to upgrades and implementations. As the largest, dedicated Blue Yonder WMS Implementation partner and one of the first accredited for WMS, Open Sky Group is committed to client success and strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain solutions.

Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder warehouse, labor, and transportation management solutions, helps lower costs and risks for clients implementing and upgrading supply chain systems. (PRNewsfoto/Open Sky Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-sky-group-announces-new-kaleidoscope-suite-of-supply-chain-management-solutions-301774278.html

SOURCE The Open Sky Group, LLC

