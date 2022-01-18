U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,564.25
    -7.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,222.00
    -37.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,169.50
    -36.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.70
    -2.40 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.87
    +1.44 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.10
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1330
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    +3.60 (+18.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7070
    +0.1220 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,299.85
    -109.89 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.62
    -1.77 (-0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,798.56
    -458.69 (-1.62%)
     

Open source developers, who work for free, are discovering they have power

Owen Williams
·5 min read

Most people don’t realize it, but many of the devices and apps you use every day are built on top of open source software, maintained by one or two developers that aren’t paid for their time, who patch bugs and improve their code to give back to the community or as a passion project.

Take cURL, for example, a library that makes it simple for software to access data in another system, such as in an API. The library is used in practically every modern connected device, from the iPhone to cars, smart fridges and TVs — and yet it’s essentially been maintained by a single developer, Daniel Steinberg, for free for almost three decades.

Despite many open source projects being included in for-profit software and devices, generally without compensation outside of a simple acknowledgment, the system mostly works reliably. Some open source developers are able to successfully support their work through programs like GitHub Sponsors and Buy Me A Coffee, maintenance contracts with companies or taking a job at a company that pays them to maintain their library — but this is far from the norm.

This system’s inequity is often revealed when there’s a widespread security breach, such as the Log4shell vulnerabilities that emerged in the Log4j Java library in December 2021, triggering a slew of critical security vulnerability bulletins that affected some of the largest companies in the world.

The developers of the affected library were forced to work around the clock to mitigate the problems, without compensation or much acknowledgement that their work had been used for free in the first place. CURL’s developer experienced similar behavior, with companies depending on his projects demanding he fly out to help them when they faced trouble with their code, despite not paying him for his services.

As a result, it shouldn’t be a surprise that some open source developers are beginning to realize they wield outsized power, despite the lack of compensation they receive for their work, because their projects are used by some of the largest, most profitable companies in the world.

In early January, for example, Marak Squires, the developer of two popular npm packages, "colors" and "faker," intentionally introduced changes to their code that broke their functionality for anyone using them, outputting “LIBERTY LIBERTY LIBERTY” followed by gibberish and an infinite loop when used.

While Squires didn’t comment on the reason for making the changes, he had previously said on GitHub that “I am no longer going to support Fortune 500s (and other smaller-sized companies) with my free work.”

Squires’ changes broke other popular projects, including Amazon’s Cloud Development Kit, as his libraries were installed almost 20 million times per week on npm, with thousands of projects directly depending on them. Within a few hours, npm had rolled back the rogue release and GitHub suspended the developer’s account in response.

While npm’s response was to be expected after previous incidents in which malicious code was added to libraries and was ultimately rolled back to limit damage, GitHub’s was a new one: the code-hosting platform took down Squires’ entire account, even though he was the owner of the code and was his rights to change it as he pleased.

This isn’t the first time a developer has pulled their code in protest, either. The developer of "left-pad" pulled his code from npm in 2016, breaking tens of thousands of websites that depended on it following a fight with the Kik messenger over the naming of another open source project he owned.

What’s astonishing is that despite the occasional high-profile libraries protesting the way the industry works, these types of incidents aren’t all that common: open source developers continue to work for free, maintaining their projects as best they can, even though multimillion-dollar products are being created off the back of their work.

Even the White House has acknowledged the importance of open source to the technology industry after a meeting with the industry following the Log4J incidents, saying in January 2022 that “open source software brings unique value, and has unique security challenges, because of its breadth of use and the number of volunteers responsible for its ongoing security maintenance.”

And yet, despite this declaration, massively popular open source software is woefully underfunded — at least until it gains the spotlight. Before the Heartbleed vulnerability put the wider internet at risk, the affected open source project, OpenSSL, received just $2,000 per year in donations which grew to $9,000 after the issues came to light.

The team behind OpenSSL, which is used by practically every modern networking device, wrote at the time that “[t]here should be at least a half dozen full time OpenSSL team members, not just one, able to concentrate on the care and feeding of OpenSSL.” Instead, the project team continues to find contracting work to cover the cost of maintaining the project.

Developers could change their open source license, turn their work into products, or hustle for more sponsors, but there’s no one-size-fits-all solution for every project. Until the industry figures out a better way to fund all of this free work — which nobody seems forthcoming about — we should expect more open source developers to perform acts of disobedience, intentionally breaking their work to shine the light on what they’re contributing.

This just isn’t sustainable in the long run — but it isn’t clear how we’re going to get out of this mess, as the use of open source balloons in every piece of software and connected device produced today, but continues to depend on a few open source developers not having a terrible day and deciding to break everything.

If a library like cURL, which is used by millions of devices, is included in everything from your washing machine to your car, but its creator gets tired of supporting it and decides to send a message to the world, then what? We’ve been lucky in the past that the damage could be rolled back, but we might not be so lucky in the future.

Recommended Stories

  • Want to make dropped pins more accurate in Google Maps? Here's how

    Google has invested heavily in developing Google Maps, but it can only be as accurate as you and your device will let it.

  • Ron Johnson panel on COVID-19 to bring together vaccine skeptics and promoters of unproven early treatments

    Johnson's panel is scheduled for Monday in Washington, D.C., a day after a planned protest march against vaccine mandates on the National Mall.

  • Five Reasons Microsoft Is Making Activision Blizzard Its Biggest Deal Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is buying Activision Blizzard Inc. in a $68.7 billion all-cash acquisition, uniting two of the biggest forces in video games. It’s the software maker’s biggest deal ever, almost three times as large as the 2016 purchase of LinkedIn. Here are five key reasons why it happened.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasu

  • Read Why Block Bonded With This SaaS Platform

    Ally, Inc, a Software-as-a-Service platform, collaborated with Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) to streamline transactions and delivery opportunities for businesses. The financial terms of the partnership remain undisclosed. Block, formerly Square, is a global technology company focusing on financial services and its products include Square, Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD54566975. Ally and Square will offer restaurant, retail, and eCommerce businesses a fully integrated suite of tools to maximize profits,

  • 7 Companies Owned by Microsoft

    LinkedIn, Skype, Mojang, GitHub, aQuantive, and ZeniMax are major companies owned by Microsoft. Its acquisition of Nuance Communications is pending.

  • New York Times ad warns against Tesla's "Full Self-Driving"

    A full page advertisement in Sunday's New York Times took aim at Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" software, calling it "the worst software ever sold by a Fortune 500 company" and offering $10,000, the same price as the software itself to the first person who could name "another commercial product from a Fortune 500 company that has a critical malfunction every 8 minutes." The ad was taken out by The Dawn Project, a recently founded organization aiming to ban unsafe software from safety critical systems that can be targeted by military-style hackers, as part of a campaign to remove Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD)  from public roads until it has "1,000 times fewer critical malfunctions."

  • Safari bug has been revealing people’s browsing history and personal information for months

    The bug could expose users Google User ID from websites like YouTube, Google Calendar, or Google Keep.

  • Block's Cash App adopts Lightning Network for free bitcoin payments

    Late last year, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stepped down from his position in order to give his full attention to his other company, Square (now called Block), which had become increasingly invested in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency -- just like Dorsey himself. Now we're starting to see the results of Block's embrace of crypto, as this morning Cash App announced it's integrated with the Lightning Network, allowing its U.S. users to send bitcoin for free to anyone worldwide. The feature had been slowly rolling out to Cash App customers before today, but Cash App had not yet made a formal announcement.

  • A health-monitoring app for Olympic attendees reportedly has glaring security issues

    Researchers said passport details, voice audio and other data are vulnerable in the MY2022 app.

  • Is Block Stock Undervalued?

    Block is down 43% over the last 12 months and is trading well below its competition in the digital payments atmosphere.

  • Sweden scraps demand for negative COVID test to enter country

    Travelers to Sweden will no longer be required to show a negative COVID test before entering the country, the government said on Tuesday. Sweden introduced rules for a recent negative COVID test on Dec. 28 last year in a bid to slow the spread of the more contagious Omicron variant. Since then, Sweden has repeatedly set new daily case records with Omicron now the totally dominant variant.

  • Microsoft’s Activision Buy Highlights Push Toward Mobile, Metaverse

    Shares in companies such as Electronic Arts and Ubisoft rose following the disclosure of the planned deal, as investors placed bets on the rapidly consolidating videogame industry.

  • Apple and Google oppose Senate antitrust efforts, claiming they'd hurt consumer security

    With the Senate Judiciary Committee scheduled to discuss the American Innovation and Choice Online Act and the Open App Markets Act this week, Apple and Google are stepping up their opposition to both bills.

  • South Korean dating apps limit mask-wearing user photos amid complaints of ‘mask fraud’

    Dating apps in South Korea are enforcing stricter measures against mask-wearing in profile images as more users complain about mask fraud, known as “magikkun.” “Magikkun” – a term that combines the English word “mask” and“sagikkun,” the Korean word for “fraud” – has become the latest buzzword in the world of South Korean online dating, reported The Korea Herald. One female user said she now mostly swipes left on mask-wearing dating profiles.

  • Appcues nabs $32.1M for analytics and no-code tools to fix user onboarding

    User onboarding has been a longstanding and persistent challenge in the world of apps. Developers grapple with design and technical constraints; publishers and users might have different priorities when it comes to engaging with a service; the content of those services is changing all the time; and perhaps most of all, people are all different and so their experiences with an app will be, too. Appcues -- one of the startups building technology both to identify onboarding issues and then provide low-code, non-technical solutions to fix them quickly -- is today announcing a $32.1 million Series B round.

  • InFlow, a science-based app for ADHD, raises $2.3M Seed led by Hoxton Ventures

    Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms can include anxiety, chronic boredom, impulsiveness, trouble concentrating, controlling anger, and even depression. Now a startup, which launched in 2020, hopes to address this by pouring the knowledge of a team of clinicians and coaches into an app with a guided program to address ADHD symptoms. To help, Inflow claims to enable users to implement Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) coping strategies into their daily lives.

  • Nigerian restaurant management platform Orda gets $1.1M, wants to be the Toast of Africa

    The market, dominated by incumbents like Toast and upcoming players such as MarginEdge and Brazil’s Zak, has its value pegged at over $70 billion globally and is expected to reach $116 billion in the next four years. As with most technologies, Africa is playing catch up in this food-tech segment. One such startup is Nigeria’s Orda, formerly known as StarKitchens.

  • Winter Olympics: Athletes advised to use burner phones in Beijing

    A mandatory Covid monitoring app to be used by all Games attendees has security risks, analysts warn.

  • Creator of Original Wordle App Donates Proceeds to Charity

    The creator of an entirely different game that happens to share a name with the new sensation is also seeing a boom in business.

  • Block’s Cash App Is Finally Integrating the Lightning Network

    First promised back in 2019, Block’s move will allow users to quickly send bitcoin to each other for free,