Open Source Services Global Market Report to 2027: Sector to Reach $54.1 Billion by 2027
DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Open Source Services Market by Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical (IT and ITeS, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Retail and eCommerce) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global OSS market is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 25.6 billion in 2022 to USD 54.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% from 2022 to 2027.
Companies Mentioned
IBM
SUSE
Mulesoft
Wipro
Accenture
Cisco Systems
Infosys
Percona
HPE
HCL
Happiest Minds
Quansight
Swan Solutions & Services
Nous Infosystems
Charter Global
Visolve
Chetu
Evoke Technologies
C Ahead
Collabora
Puppet
Hashicorp
Databricks
Eclature
Confluent
Tidelift
Increased action-oriented insights and the growing adoption of OSS due to the low ownership cost and offered agility, flexibility and dependability are driving market growth. However, limited capabilities to address the exploitation caused by malicious users and the associated hidden cost are expected to hinder market growth.
By service, professional services segment to account for larger market size during forecast period
Professional services are further categorized into three types: training and consulting services, support and maintenance, and implementation and integration. These services are primarily post-sales services that are delivered to customers after the purchase of the product.
The customized, knowledge-based services offered to clients are considered within the ambit of professional services. Sometimes, new technology solutions must be merged with the existing legacy IT infrastructure so critical applications can be upgraded, and better ways can be implemented to manage and store data. Professional services include designing, planning, upgradation, and a host of consulting services offered to clients.
Companies offering these services engage consultants, solutions experts, and dedicated project management teams specializing in designing and delivering critical decision-support solutions and services. The growth of the professional services segment is majorly governed by the complexity of operations and the increasing deployment of open source solutions for developing applications for advanced technologies, such as cloud services, AI, IoT, AI, and ML.
By professional services, implementation and integration segment to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
Enterprise solutions are sophisticated and widely used. These applications are challenging to manage and maintain since every other organization has specific installation, module, feature, and packaging requirements. Open source integration can satisfy all efficiency and perfection standards.
Open source software solutions need to be integrated with the existing systems; therefore, they require the right connectors and back-end integration capabilities. System integration services are gaining wide acceptance by end users globally, as these services ensure systems communicate with each other efficiently to enhance the appropriate working of the entire production process.
System integration services begin with collecting the customers' requirements and then deploying, integrating, testing, and rolling out solutions. System integration service providers help organizations develop a connected environment by integrating open source software with their existing IT infrastructure.
By organization size, large enterprises to account for major market size during forecast period
Organizations with more than 1,000 employees are categorized as large enterprises. Large enterprises were the early adopters of OSS as they have a huge workforce and associated networking devices, which could be integrated with the OSS platforms.
Developers can use more open standards while using open-source software than they can with proprietary software from commercial vendors. Developers who have experience working on numerous challenging instances offer community support for open source technologies. On the open-source software's reusable modules, they offer insightful feedback.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Oss Market
4.2 Market by Services, 2022
4.3 Market by Organization Size, 2022
4.4 Market by Vertical, 2022
4.5 Market by Region, 2022
4.6 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Use Cases/Case Studies
5.4 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Oss Market Ecosystem
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.11 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
6 Oss Market Forecast and Analysis, by Services
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Services: Oss Market Drivers
6.2 Professional Services
6.2.1 Training and Consultation
6.2.2 Implementation and Integration
6.2.3 Support and Maintenance Services
6.3 Managed Services
7 Oss Market Forecast and Analysis, by Organization Size
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Organization Size: Oss Market Drivers
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.3 Smes
8 Oss Market Forecast and Analysis, by Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Verticals: Oss Market Drivers
8.2 Bfsi
8.3 Manufacturing
8.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
8.5 Telecommunication
8.6 It and Ites
8.7 Retail and Ecommerce
8.8 Education
8.9 Other Verticals (Government, Travel and Hospitality, Energy and Utilities, and Media and Entertainment)
9 Oss Market Forecast and Analysis, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Key Player Strategies
10.3 Historical Revenue Analysis
10.4 Market Share Analysis
10.5 Market Evaluation Framework
10.6 Revenue Analysis of Leading Player
10.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant
10.7.1 Star
10.7.2 Emerging Leaders
10.7.3 Pervasive Players
10.7.4 Participants
10.8 Competitive Benchmarking
10.9 Start-Up /Sme Evaluation Quadrant
10.9.1 Progressive Companies
10.9.2 Responsive Companies
10.9.3 Dynamic Companies
10.9.4 Starting Blocks
10.1 Ranking of Key Players
10.11 Competitive Scenario and Trends
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Key Players
12 Adjacent Markets
13 Appendix
