U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,383.50
    -6.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,602.00
    -36.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,845.75
    -35.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.40
    -1.60 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.58
    +1.28 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.90
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.18 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1563
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.85
    -1.15 (-5.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3608
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8570
    +0.2410 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,607.91
    +1,343.76 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,342.39
    +24.63 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,082.29
    +4.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Open Source Services Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Service Type, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Open Source Services Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Service Type (Professional Services and Managed Services), Vertical (Manufacturing, BFSI, Telecommunications, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT & ITeS ), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst estimates the global open source services market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 50.0 billion by 2026 from USD 21.7 billion in 2021.

Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are lower software licensing cost and simpler management, compelling need to adopt higher quality software offering more flexibility, agility, and reliability, and rising trend of open standards that support community and collaborative development. These factors are driving the demand for open source services market.

The COVID-19 Impact on the global open source services market

The pandemic has had a positive impact on the open source services market. The COVID-19 pandemic and the proliferation of remote work environments have created new complex barriers for businesses to overcome. Adopting new business strategies or implementing new technology is a proven route to growth. Increasingly, it's open source technology that is being chosen as organizations seek a competitive edge and the latest innovations. The percentage of open source software continues to rise with each passing year. The latest economic downturn is only accelerating a trend that was occurring long before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.

The managed services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on services, the open source services market is segmented into two categories: professional and managed. The managed services segment for open source services is expected to grow at a higher CAGR as managed services provide all the required skillsets to maintain and upgrade solutions, which are of utmost importance in open source environments. Pre- and post-deployment questions and the needs of clients are taken care of through the managed services unit.

Healthcare and Life Sciences industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2021

Healthcare and life sciences is one of the fastest-growing verticals with respect to the adoption of open source technologies and services due to advance clinical decision support (CDS). Using open source to advance CDS makes sense for a number of reasons. By its very nature, an open-source solution is easier to modify. Because the source code is accessible, clinicians and informaticists working together can design a CDS system that integrates organically with an organization's clinical workflow. Modifications are more difficult with proprietary systems, since the source code is not accessible, and the organization must hire the vendor to execute changes. In addition to the flexibility of open-source solutions, open source has the advantage of benefitting from the input of many contributing physicians and organizations, as opposed to being developed by a single vendor team.

APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, the IT spending across organizations in the region is gradually increasing, which is projected to lead to a surge in the adoption of open source software solutions and services. China, Japan, and India are the leading countries in terms of the adoption of open source software solutions and services in the region. While the expenditure on technology solutions in APAC has increased, a setback is witnessed due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic makes it more urgent for business leaders across APAC to increase their rate of cloud adoption and digital transformation. Also, the current pandemic has forced the government and public sector across APAC to shift toward digital innovation and meet regulatory compliance standards, which is driving huge market opportunities for open source services vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Open Source Services Market
4.2 Market, by Vertical, 2021 Vs. 2026
4.3 Market: Regional Scenario, 2021-2026

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Lower Software Licensing Cost and Simpler Management
5.2.1.2 Compelling Need to Adopt Higher Quality Software Offering More Flexibility, Agility, and Reliability
5.2.1.3 Rising Trend of Open Standards That Support Community and Collaborative Development
5.2.1.4 Simple Bug Removal and Tracking and Freedom from Vendor Lock-Ins
5.2.1.5 Abundant Support from the Community and Open Source Service Vendors
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Vulnerability to Malicious Users Restricting the Adoption of Open Source Software Products
5.2.2.2 Free Upfront Open Source Products May Later Call for Licensed Software, Thereby Adding to Hidden Costs
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Boosting Innovation and Cultivating Better Learning
5.2.3.2 Growing Inclination to Extend the Technical Support and Maintenance from Open Source Service Vendors
5.2.3.3 Rising Adoption of Open Source Cloud Technology
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Open Source Software Products are Sometimes Not as User-Friendly as Commercial Versions
5.2.4.2 Compatibility Issues with Current Applications
5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.4 Ecosystem
5.5 Technology Landscape

6 Open Source Services Market, by Service
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Services: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Professional Services
6.2.1 Training and Consulting
6.2.2 Support and Maintenance
6.2.3 Implementation and Integration
6.3 Managed Services

7 Open Source Services Market, by Vertical
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 It and Ites
7.3 Transportation and Logistics
7.4 Telecommunications
7.5 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
7.6 Manufacturing
7.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences
7.8 Consumer Goods and Retail
7.9 Other Verticals

8 Open Source Services Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Share of Top Vendors
9.3 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
9.3.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Open Source Services Vendors
9.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors
9.5 Competitive Scenario

10 Company Profiles
10.1 Major Players
10.1.1 IBM
10.1.2 Suse
10.1.3 Percona
10.1.4 Mulesoft
10.1.5 Wipro
10.1.6 Accenture
10.1.7 Evoke Technologies
10.1.8 Cisco Systems
10.1.9 Infosys
10.1.10 Hpe
10.2 Other Vendors
10.2.1 Visolve
10.2.2 Chetu
10.2.3 Hashicorp
10.2.4 Databricks

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zvks7

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in

  • China's Energy Crisis Is Hitting Everything From iPhones to Milk

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather DisastersThe hit from China’s energy crunch is starting to ripple throughout the globe, hurting everyone from Toyota Motor Corp. to Australian

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • Oil up as industries switch from gas, little sign supply crunch easing

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, and were on track for gains of nearly 5% this week, on signs some industries have begun switching fuel from high-priced gas to oil and on doubts the U.S. government would release oil from its strategic reserves for now. "A lot of catalysts are out there to keep the oil market tight," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA. Moya pointed to signs of improved fuel demand as economic activity rebounds and coronavirus restrictions ease, as well as fears that a cold winter will further strain gas supplies.

  • Tesla moving HQ to Austin, Texas, from California, Musk tells investors

    Tesla Inc. is officially moving its headquarters to the Austin, Texas, area, Chief Executive Elon Musk told investors on Thursday.

  • Shipping companies are tapping the brakes on skyrocketing container prices

    Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.

  • Aerospace company Astra seeks major expansion at Alameda Point

    The Alameda Planning Board will review the company's request for a conditional use permit Oct. 11.

  • 4 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Job (and 5 Things That Aren’t Red Flags at All)

    To put it plainly, some work challenges are worth it, while others are not. But how to navigate the normal job annoyances from the actual red flags? We tapped Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, to...

  • Duckhorn CEO on M&A: going to be disciplined, not aggressive

    Alex Ryan, Duckhorn Portfolio’s President, CEO and Chairman, discusses the company’s latest quarterly results, the state of the wine industry and Duckhorn’s strategy when it comes to mergers and acquisitions.

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • TSMC Posts Record Sales as Auto, iPhone Demand Fuel Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s quarterly sales jumped to a record, underscoring how the world’s largest contract chipmaker is benefiting from an ongoing shortage in the silicon that power everything from cars to smartphones. Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Thre

  • ASML Holdings Is Not Done Rallying

    ASML Holdings has seen a long and strong rise from late 2016 when it broke out of a long base pattern around the $100 area. ASML has corrected lower in recent weeks so the question we need to answer is whether ASML can be bought here. In this daily bar chart of ASML, below, we can see that prices made a small double top in September.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gas Prices Are on the Rise. Wall Street Is Worried About the White House’s Strategy.

    Rising gasoline, electricity and heating prices could become a liability for President Biden. But the administration is sending mixed signals about its policy.

  • Natural-Gas Shortage Sets Off Scramble Ahead of Winter

    The resurgence in demand from economies bouncing back from the pandemic and other factors caught traders, shipowners and energy executives off guard.

  • This Swedish Company Makes Parts for the Hot EV Sector. Why the Stock Is Still Undervalued.

    Sweden’s SKF which makes parts for Tesla, Nio,and other electric-vehicle manufacturers, has been dragged down with others in the sector over fears delays in getting some raw materials will have an impact on manufacturing and demand for products. Shares in the company (ticker: SKF.B.Sweden)—which designs and manufactures bearings, seals, and lubrication systems for the mining, heavy industry, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries—have tumbled 16.1%, to 205 Swedish kronor (about $23), in the past six months. Investors were spooked when rival ball-bearing maker Timken (TKR) in September warned about “unabating customer and supply-chain disruption.”