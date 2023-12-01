Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Open Text is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$744m ÷ (US$17b - US$2.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Open Text has an ROCE of 5.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 8.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Open Text's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Open Text here for free.

So How Is Open Text's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Open Text doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.4% from 8.2% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Open Text is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 33% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

