OPEN TODAY!! ~Silver Dollar City Presents New Productions~The King of the High-Wire, Nik Wallenda's 'Zirkus' & Chuggington Adventure Depot

·5 min read

Imagination Comes to Life at National Kids Fest NOW-July 24

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/lge0tbntyo6wjo6/AADlZVxIs7TfGDq5fSTh0Q0-a?dl=0

BRANSON, Mo., June 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off summer in a big way, Silver Dollar City's National Kids Fest brings two new entertainment icons to the 1880s-style, internationally-awarded theme park, located in Branson, Missouri. The National Kids Fest runs now through July 24 and features new productions created for Silver Dollar City.  One headliner is the circus great himself, Nik Wallenda, who is presenting the never-seen-before epic show, Nik Wallenda's Zirkus. Another, for preschoolers, is Chuggington Adventure Depot, a fully immersive interactive playland adventure that brings the hit animated series "Chuggington" to life with their favorite characters, locations and more.

Chuggington comes out of the TV and into Silver Dollar City for National Kids Fest now through July 24. Designed for the littles, kids can become their very own trainee chuggers Wilson, Brewster and Koko. Kids can ride the rails in this interactive, wall-to-wall re-creation of the hit tv show Chuggington.

Daredevils beware as excitement has few limits with seventh generation circus royalty and king of the high-wire Nik Wallenda taking center stage. The famous Nik Wallenda returns to Silver Dollar City approximately a decade after his record-breaking stunt the Iron Jaw, when he dangled by his jaw from a helicopter 200 feet above Silver Dollar City. This time, the Wallenda family brings a variety of talent as they perform great feats in the new Nik Wallenda's Zirkus, which is 'circus' in their native German language.  Created exclusively for Silver Dollar City, Nik Wallenda's Zirkus showcases soaring acrobatics, aerial stunts, human pyramids, trick bicycling, and dangerous high-wire acts. The theme, says Wallenda, "The impossible is possible. We want to present an inspiring message that 'I can do anything if I set my mind to it.' We hope guests come to be impressed and leave inspired," said Wallenda.

Younger guests take to the rails at the Chuggington Adventure Depot as they step into their very own trainee Chugger, chosen from the modern and colorful fleet of train engines. On the interactive adventure, a lively 'Conductor' helps guide the exploratory fun as kids travel through a free-play, wall-to-wall re-creation of the town of Chuggington, playfully prompting active participation like "follow the leader," "chug backwards," and "dance party."'  Preschoolers meet and dance along with their Chugger friends like Wilson, Brewster and Koko and explore favorite Chuggington locations including The Roundhouse, The Ice Cream Factory & The Repair Shed all from the popular, global series produced by Herschend Entertainment Studios.                                       

"As the first of its kind, all new Chuggington Adventure Depot opens, we celebrate a collaboration between Herschend Entertainment Studios, specializing in content creation,  and Silver Dollar City, excelling in bringing colorful family fun to life," said Natalie Setton, VP of Partnerships, Licensing and Content Distribution for Herschend Entertainment Studios.  "We're so excited to see kids faces light up as they get to explore the World of Chuggington. This is our first opportunity to present the TV series in a powerfully imaginative way where the world of Chuggington comes to life for our fans, allowing them to create their own adventure with our beloved 'Chuggers'."

There's more summer fun with 40 rides & attractions, including world footprint roller coasters like 2015 Guinness World Record breaker, Outlaw Run, for the steepest drop on a wooden coaster; Time Traveler, the fastest, steepest, tallest spinning coaster in America and Mystic River Falls featuring the tallest drop on a raft ride in the Western Hemisphere. Guests can sample Silver Dollar City foodie favorites with a 'Summer Tasting Passport' featuring specialty funnel cakes, artisan home-made ice cream cones and the City's legendary skillets. Craftsmen, demonstrating throughout the park, teach kids & families the ways of yesteryear in a fun way – all designed to make memories worth repeating for generations to come.

About Silver Dollar City: Silver Dollar City, the 1880s-style theme park nestled in the Ozark Mountains near Branson, is internationally awarded for excellence in theme, presentation and operations.  The picturesque, tree-lined "City" was founded atop the massive National Landmark, the great Marvel Cave, and offers 40 rides & attractions, a demonstrating crafts colony 100 artisans strong and hosts 10 world-class festivals and events featuring a variety of entertainment plus live concerts. Home to several roller coasters with record-setting footprints, home-style foods are in high demand with keen emphasis on specialty items and famous cinnamon breads.  National Kids Fest is presented by Arvest Bank. For more information visit www.silverdollarcity.com

About Chuggington: Chuggington, enjoyed by train-loving preschoolers, is currently airing on A-list broadcast networks and key streaming platforms in over 100 countries.  Preschoolers can view the show on Hulu, DisneyNow and YouTube, where it has registered more than a billion views and has more than 1.3 million subscribers on its U.S. channel.  Produced and distributed globally by Herschend Entertainment Studios, Chuggington is an animated series set in the "traintastic" world of modern and colorful train engines. The series follows the humorous, educational and contemporary adventures of three young trainee engines: eager Wilson, daring Koko, and loyal Brewster, all of whom learn to ride the rails of life. The young trio of locomotives engage with a diverse cast of characters to learn important lessons, like teamwork, listening, perseverance, patience, self-confidence, and building friendship. For more information visit www.chuggington.com    Press contact: Hope@hopediamondpr.com or info@hestudios.com

About Nik Wallenda: With 11 Guinness World Records and a list of never before seen death defying feats, Nik Wallenda has written his name in history as truly the "King of the High Wire".  Nik has performed live in every state in the USA and all over the world.  He has garnered the support from tens of millions of live viewers in network television specials on ABC, The Discovery Channel and others.  From crossing the Grand Canyon and Niagara Falls to walking blindfolded between two towers in Chicago, Nik personifies the Wallenda Family legacy of "Never Giving Up" and has time and time again proven that "Fear is a Liar." www.nikwallenda.com

 

Nik Wallenda returns to Silver Dollar City after nearly a decade away with his exclusive new show, Nik Wallenda's Zirkus. This heart-pounding show features soaring acrobatics, human pyramids, trick bicycling and dangerous high-wire acts. Nik Wallenda headlines Silver Dollar City's National Kids Fest now through July 24.
Silver Dollar City, Branson, Missouri - 1880s-style theme park internationally awarded for excellence in product, presentation & theme - famous for world-class rides, homestyle foods, crafts and family fun. (PRNewsfoto/Silver Dollar City Attractions)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-today-silver-dollar-city-presents-new-productionsthe-king-of-the-high-wire-nik-wallendas-zirkus--chuggington-adventure-depot-301566177.html

SOURCE Silver Dollar City Attractions

