AI will impact 40pc of jobs and ‘worsen inequality’, warns IMF chief

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) will affect 40pc of jobs around the world, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.

Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the IMF, said the technology has the power to “replace jobs and deepen inequality”, which risks “stoking social tensions”.

The impact of AI on the labour market was set out in a new paper from the Fund, which said that “high-wage earners can expect a more-than-proportionate increase” in their salaries thanks to AI.

However, that is against the backdrop of jobs being cut across an array of sectors.

This includes traditional white-collar roles, the IMF said, as new AI chatbots are capable of writing emails, summarising reports, and generating code.

Some companies have already started replacing human roles with AI bots, with the IMF warning that older workers are most at risk from the “technological transition”.

The Fund predicts that AI could impact as much as 60pc of jobs in advanced economies.

Around half of these could reap the benefits of the new technology, while the other half could see their roles diminished or replaced.

While the technology created risks for some highly skilled workers, the IMF said they also had the most to gain if AI was complementary to their jobs.

Its findings also revealed that rapid advancements in AI technology were giving advanced economies a headstart over poorer countries.

That is based on the belief that developing and emerging economies will miss out on growth opportunities because of their increased reliance on manual labour.

Ms Georgieva said: “AI will likely worsen overall inequality, a troubling trend that policymakers must proactively address to prevent the technology from further stoking social tensions.

“It is crucial for countries to establish comprehensive social safety nets and offer retraining programs for vulnerable workers.”

Her comments come as world leaders gather for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where new developments in AI, and risks from the technology, are a major talking point.

OpenAI abandons promise not to use technology for military purposes

By James Titcomb

The maker of ChatGPT has relaxed a ban on using its artificial intelligence technology to help in the conduct of warfare, fuelling speculation it could seek tie-ups with the US military.

OpenAI has watered down language relating to its usage policies, having previously said it would prevent AI from being used for “activity that has a high risk of physical harm”, such as weapons development and military uses.

A new version of the policy has removed reference to using AI for “military and warfare”, although it retains the ban on weapons development.

The change, made last week, has been interpreted as a softening of the company’s block on using AI technology for military uses.

The company said it had updated its policies because of work on national security projects.

OpenAI’s biggest investor Microsoft is a major supplier to the US Department of Defense (DoD).

The DoD has experimented with advanced AI models such as ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, while the Ministry of Defence has set up a Defence AI Centre to look at ways of deploying the technology.

An OpenAI spokesman told US website The Intercept that its policies had been written to make them “clearer” and “more readable”.

The company added: “Our policy does not allow our tools to be used to harm people, develop weapons, for communications surveillance, or to injure others or destroy property.

“There are, however, national security use cases that align with our mission. For example, we are already working with DARPA to spur the creation of new cybersecurity tools to secure open-source software that critical infrastructure and industry depend on.

“It was not clear whether these beneficial use cases would have been allowed under ‘military’ in our previous policies. So the goal with our policy update is to provide clarity and the ability to have these discussions.”

Militaries around the world are increasingly taking advantage of AI to develop weapons and simulate warfare, as they attempt to gain an advantage on the battlefield.

So-called large language models like ChatGPT do not have this capability but could potentially be used for military planning, an option that the US military has tested.

Microsoft said last year that government departments that use its cloud computing service, which includes the US Department of Defense, could access OpenAI technology.

Tech companies have often struggled to come to terms with sales to military departments.

Google suffered a staff revolt over its work with the Pentagon to develop AI systems for drones, which ultimately led it to shut down the project.

Companies including Palantir and Scale AI are both working on AI decision-making systems for the US military.

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Stanford University, Northeastern University and the Hoover Wargaming and Crisis Simulation Initiative found earlier this month that AI models placed in wargaming simulations tend to escalate conflicts.

On Monday, shares in Chinese tech company Baidu fell by 11.5pc after reports said its Ernie AI service was being used by the Chinese military, leading to fears that Washington could seek to retaliate against the company.

Baidu denied any link with the People’s Liberation Army’s Strategic Support Force, but the report in Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post led to concerns the US could issue further restrictions on Chinese companies’ access to technology such as advanced semiconductors.

