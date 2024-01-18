OpenAI, Arizona State University partner to expand AI in academia

(Reuters) - Microsoft-backed OpenAI has signed a deal with Arizona State University as the ChatGPT owner looks to expand its partnerships beyond technology and media firms.

The university said on Thursday it will get access to ChatGPT Enterprise, a version of the viral chatbot that offers more security, privacy and higher-speed access to OpenAI's technology.

The development contrasts the initial alarm in academic circles, when OpenAI's launch of ChatGPT triggered fears that the technology's sophisticated, human-like responses could be misused.

"ASU recognizes that augmented and artificial intelligence systems are here to stay, and we are optimistic about their ability to become incredible tools that help students to learn," ASU President Michael Crow said.

OpenAI's foray into education comes after the company partnered with American Journalism Project and news publisher Associated Press last year.

"We're keen to learn from ASU, and to work toward expanding ChatGPT's impact in higher education," OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap said.

Starting in February, ASU will run an open challenge that invites faculty and staff to submit their ideas of best-use scenarios.

OpenAI will not use data from ASU for its training models and it would ensure the prompts are kept private and secure, the university said.

