U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,899.89
    +26.56 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,019.68
    +197.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,535.02
    +86.62 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.84
    +14.65 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.33
    -0.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.00
    +6.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    +0.22 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0031
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    +0.0420 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1433
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2200
    +0.3140 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,531.56
    +13.62 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.79
    +16.97 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

OpenAI begins allowing users to edit faces with DALL-E 2

Kyle Wiggers
·2 min read

After initially disabling the capability, OpenAI today announced that customers with access to DALL-E 2 can upload people's faces to edit them using the AI-powered image-generating system. Previously, OpenAI only allowed users to work with and share photorealistic faces and banned the uploading of any photo that might depict a real person, including photos of prominent celebrities and public figures.

OpenAI claims that improvements to its safety system made the face-editing feature possible by "minimizing the potential of harm" from deepfakes as well as attempts to create sexual, political and violent content. In an email to customers, the company wrote:

"Many of you have told us that you miss using DALL-E to dream up outfits and hairstyles on yourselves and edit the backgrounds of family photos. A reconstructive surgeon told us that he’d been using DALL-E to help his patients visualize results. And filmmakers have told us that they want to be able to edit images of scenes with people to help speed up their creative processes ... [We] built new detection and response techniques to stop misuse."

The change in policy isn't opening the floodgates necessarily. OpenAI's terms of service will continue to prohibit uploading pictures of people without their consent or images that users don't have the rights to -- although it's not clear how consistent the company's historically been about enforcing those policies.

In any case, it'll be a true test of OpenAI's filtering technology, which some customers in the past have complained about being overzealous and somewhat inaccurate. Deepfakes come in many flavors, from fake vacation photos to presidents of war-torn countries. Accounting for every emerging form of abuse will be a never-ending battle, in some cases with very high stakes.

No doubt, OpenAI -- which has the backing of Microsoft and notable VC firms including Khosla Ventures -- is eager to avoid the controversy associated with Stability AI's Stable Diffusion, an image-generating system that's available in an open source format without any restrictions. As TechCrunch recently wrote about, it didn't take long before Stable Diffusion -- which can also edit face images -- was being used by some to create pornographic, nonconsensual deepfakes of celebrities like Emma Watson.

So far, OpenAI has positioned itself as a brand-friendly, buttoned-up alternative to the no-holds-barred Stability AI. And with the constraints around the new face editing feature for DALL-E 2, the company is maintaining the status quo.

DALL-E 2 remains in invite-only beta. In late August, OpenAI announced that over a million people are using the service.

Recommended Stories

  • Meta Platforms Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, has lost 60% of its value over the past 12 months. Part of that decline was caused by rising interest rates and macro headwinds, but investors also seemed to lose faith in Meta's long-term prospects.

  • Tesla's German battery plant and land extension on track - mayor

    Tesla has confirmed to the mayor of Gruenheide that its plans to operate the battery plant currently under construction in Germany are unchanged, mayor Arne Cristiani told Reuters on Monday. Cristiani also denied reports by local newspaper rbb last week that he had struck the topic of an extension to Tesla's land to be used for logistics purposes from the local council agenda, saying it was never on the agenda. The carmaker had applied for the extension in May and it was being discussed by the relevant community representatives, Cristiani said.

  • Almost Everybody Loves Netflix Stock Again

    One of last week's gainers -- a rare sight with the major market averages tanking roughly 5% -- was Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Rosy notes by analysts at J.P. Morgan and Evercore ahead of the launch of Netflix's ad-supported tier helped send the stock higher, but the bullish chorus wasn't a one-week wonder. Oppenheimer is kicking off the new trading week by boosting its rating on Netflix stock from perform to outperform.

  • TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat Are Imitating This French Photo-Sharing App To Introduce Latest Feature

    Big Tech's social media titans are emulating the two-year-old French photo-sharing app BeReal feature. BeReal prompts users to snap and share a quick photo, and topped app charts once per day with an experience that prioritizes spontaneous connections over image-conscious curation, the Washington Post reports. BeReal uses the phone's front and rear cameras simultaneously. ByteDance Ltd's TikTok disclosed a new feature called TikTok Now that will give users daily prompts to share impromptu photos

  • How to Spot and Avoid Fake Amazon Reviews: 3 Key Warning Signs

    They’re more common than you think.

  • The $300bn Google-Meta advertising duopoly is under attack

    The pair face a weak economy and powerful new rivals

  • New York City Weatherman Fired After Webcam Nudes Leak

    YouTubeA TV weatherman in New York City was fired from his job after nude screenshots from an online video chat were sent by an anonymous user to his bosses at work as well as his own mother, court documents obtained by The Daily Beast show.Erick Adame, a two-time Emmy nominee who served as a NY1 meteorologist for about four years until he recently disappeared from the air, is now petitioning a Manhattan judge to force the owners of the internet forum—named in court papers as Unit 4 Media, Ltd.—

  • Your small business needs to be on TikTok. Here's why it can make a huge impact.

    Half of Gen Z TikTok users are likely to buy something while on the app and 81% of users use TikTok to discover new products and brands.

  • Kiwi Farms says someone hacked its website

    It told users that their password, email and device IPs may have been compromised.

  • Choco Taco lovers have one last chance to get their hands on one

    Ice cream diehards begin scrambling for the last 100 treats starting Wednesday.

  • Robinhood vs. Webull vs. Fidelity: Which Is Best For Your Cash?

    Robinhood, Webull and Fidelity are three popular brokerages, each with its own set of features. While all three offer solid trading platforms, they tend to appeal to different investors because they vary quite a bit in terms of what users … Continue reading → The post Robinhood vs. Webull vs. Fidelity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Two strategies to leverage quiet quitting

    David Livermore is a social scientist and thought leader devoted to the topics of cultural intelligence and global leadership, and a founder of the Cultural Intelligence Center. David is the author of DIGITAL, DIVERSE & DIVIDED: How to Talk to Racists, Compete with Robots, and Overcome Polarization (2022).

  • Saudi Oil Driller Hires Goldman, HSBC, SNB Capital for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Arabian Drilling Co., a Saudi oilfield-services firm partly held by Schlumberger NV, hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc and SNB Capital to manage its IPO in Riyadh, seeking to join a steady stream of Gulf firms tapping equity markets. The firm will sell 26.7 million shares, or a 30% stake, in initial public offering, according to a statement. The offer price will be determined following a book-building period from September 28 to 5 October 5.About a third of the IPO

  • What to expect from Salesforce at the 20th Dreamforce

    Salesforce's 20th annual Dreamforce spectacle kicks off this week, and Wall Street is looking for some big numbers to be shared.

  • Nvidia Is on Sale and Cathie Wood Is a Big Buyer

    (Bloomberg) -- A rebound for Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds may depend in part on an equally battered large-cap technology stock that’s been a long-time favorite of hers -- Nvidia Corp. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOETFs controlled by t

  • FedEx Office Pilots Ford E-Transit Vans for FedEx SameDay® City Service

    Nine pilot markets selected to test Ford E-Transits in various road and weather conditions

  • Darden (DRI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Darden's (DRI) first-quarter fiscal 2023 performance is likely to have benefited from menu simplifications, unit-expansion efforts and off-premise business.

  • Volkswagen Eyes Juicy Valuations For Luxury Car Maker Porsche's IPO

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) targeted a valuation of up to €75 billion ($75.1 billion) for luxury sportscar maker Porsche, marking Germany's second-largest initial public offering (IPO), Reuters reports. Volkswagen will price preferred shares in the flotation of Porsche AG at €76.50 - €82.50 per share, translating into a valuation of €70 billion - €75 billion, narrowing the range above the investors' expectations. Trading will begin on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on September 29. Also Read: Porsc

  • Why does the Fed raise interest rates? And how do those hikes slow inflation?

    The Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point this week to try to to stem inflation. How do interest rate hikes work?

  • This stock is ‘one of the greatest leading indicators’ of market direction. Here’s what it’s saying now.

    Zoom Video Communications has been a "poster child" for stocks hitting new lows on the Nasdaq Composite, says Michael Kramer, founder of Mott Capital Markets.