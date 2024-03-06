OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Set To Make Millions From Reddit's IPO Despite Social Media's Giant $60 Million Deal To Sell AI-data To Competitor Google

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has emerged as a key figure in Reddit’s upcoming initial public offering (IPO), holding a significant stake in the social media platform. Altman, known for his leadership at OpenAI and his investments in various technology ventures, controls an 8.7% stake in Reddit, positioning him as the site’s third-largest shareholder. According to The Street, with an IPO valuation of around $5 billion, Altman could make as much as $435 million on the deal.

A recent report by Business Insider shows that many of these shares aren't personally owned by Altman but are beneficially managed through funds, and he only personally owns about $60 million.

Reddit’s IPO is set for late March, stirring interest in the tech and investment communities. The platform’s unique position as a hub for online discussions and community building, with 73.1 million daily active users, places it in a competitive landscape with giants like Meta Platforms Inc. and TikTok. Despite the competition, Reddit’s distinct model of subreddits and user engagement offers a different value proposition​​.

Altman’s involvement with Reddit goes beyond a passive investment. He served on Reddit’s board from 2015 to 2022 and had a brief stint as its CEO. The upcoming IPO and Altman’s significant stake have sparked discussions about the potential integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies on Reddit, especially given Altman’s background with OpenAI. Speculation around how AI could enhance user experience and content moderation on Reddit is rife, with the expectation that Altman’s expertise could guide the platform’s AI strategy moving forward​​.

Reddit’s recent deal with Alphabet Inc. subsidiary Google, valued at $60 million a year, to provide content for AI chatbot training adds another layer to the narrative. This partnership could, ironically, indirectly benefit Altman, enhancing the value of his stake in Reddit by creating new revenue streams and potentially increasing the platform’s attractiveness to advertisers and users alike. The deal allows Google to access Reddit’s vast trove of user-generated content, enriching its AI models with diverse and dynamic data. This move underscores the growing importance of AI in shaping the future of social media and content consumption​​.

As Reddit prepares for its IPO, the focus on AI, along with Altman’s prominent role as an investor, paints a picture of a tech platform at the crossroads of community building and cutting-edge technology. Investors and tech enthusiasts alike are watching closely to see how Reddit’s public offering unfolds and what it might signal for the broader tech landscape, especially in the realms of social media and AI integration.

