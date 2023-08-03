OpenAI’s ChatGPT Just Got Smarter: Here’s the Latest on the AI Chatbot

OpenAI continues to refine and enhance its star artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT. The latest round of small but meaningful updates aims to make conversations with the bot smoother and more productive.

OpenAI today announced an update to make its chatbot more user-friendly. Firing up a blank ChatGPT window can be daunting, so now users are greeted with suggested prompts to spark ideas and get the creative juices flowing.

The virtual assistant also chimes in with follow-up questions and responses to keep discussions flowing naturally. These new features help emulate the back-and-forth rhythm of human conversation. This feature has already proven useful in the GPT-powered version of Microsoft Bing, so OpenAI adding it now to its own chatbot makes sense. The guardrails could also prevent the bot from giving weird responses while at the same time engaging users into longer conversations.

We’re rolling out a bunch of small updates to improve the ChatGPT experience. Shipping over the next week: 1. Prompt examples: A blank page can be intimidating. At the beginning of a new chat, you’ll now see examples to help you get started.

2. Suggested replies: Go deeper with… — OpenAI (@OpenAI) August 3, 2023

For Plus subscribers willing to pony up $20 per month, OpenAI promises full integration with the more advanced GPT-4 model under the hood. Previously, chats would default back to the less capable GPT-3.5 after logging out. The older model is quicker but not as advanced as the new version.

It’s worth noting both Google's Bard and Anthropic's Claude AI are free to use, just like ChatGPT 3.5. But OpenAI is building new functionalities on top of GPT-4 to make its subscription service more appealing. The new upgrades are only for paid subscriptions, leaving GPT 3.5 as just an LLM with no additional functionalities.

Power users have another reason to jump on the new model: multiple file uploads are now supported, so ChatGPT can synthesize insights across various datasets. With the Code Interpreter beta, programmers can leverage ChatGPT’s abilities for analyzing complex codebases.

ChatGPT’s new interface

ChatGPT's capabilities have expanded rapidly, but competition looms on the horizon. Bard and Claude AI are emerging as potent challengers in the chatbot domain. Notably, Google has also invested in Anthropic, hinting at strategic alignments. Additionally, Meta has recently launched its own open-source LLM, named LlaMA-2, which seems really promising for its customizability.

Third parties have also boosted ChatGPT's skills via browser extensions for specialized prompts and functionality beyond the standard interface. But engagement has waned since the initial mania, so these updates could not have come at a better time for OpenAI.

While ChatGPT still has room for improvement, especially in accuracy and transparency, it remains the chatbot to beat. And with OpenAI committed to ongoing tweaks under the hood, this virtual assistant may someday feel as natural as chatting with a flesh-and-blood human. Hopefully without the bad jokes and occasional hallucinations.