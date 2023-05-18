OpenAI Debuts ChatGPT App for Apple iPhone, Says Android Coming Soon

OpenAI, the creators of the massively popular ChatGPT, are taking their chatbot to the next level with the rollout of an official Apple iPhone ChatGPT app.

"Since the release of ChatGPT, we've heard from users that they love using ChatGPT on the go. Today, we’re launching the ChatGPT app for iOS," OpenAI said in a press release.

Introducing the ChatGPT app for iOS! We’re live in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks. Android is next! https://t.co/p3PfTtxL9i — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 18, 2023

The news comes after a busy week for OpenAI in Washington, D.C., as CEO Sam Altman met with officials to discuss how to regulate artificial intelligence.

The free-to-download app, OpenAI says, will allow users to sync their history across devices. OpenAI users who have a Plus subscription will get early access to features, faster responses, and access to GPT-4 right from their iPhone.

Not wanting to leave Android users out, OpenAI said an Android version is coming soon.

Until now, anyone looking to use ChatGPT's functionality would need to download a third-party app that uses an API or view the company's website through their phone's web browser.

"With the ChatGPT app for iOS, we’re taking another step towards our mission by transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people, while continuously making them more accessible," the company said.

The app launch comes less than a month after OpenAI updated the ChatGPT platform to include better privacy features like the ability to delete chat history and opt-out of user data being used to train the AI.

Earlier this week, the company added a web browsing feature to rival Google's Bard and Microsoft's Bing.

In a side-by-side comparison by Decrypt, the three chatbots—ChatGPT, Bard, and Bing—were asked to provide the current price of Bitcoin. The results demonstrated some differences in their capabilities. While ChatGPT provided a near-accurate response using Coinbase as a reference, Bard offered a result based on its own sources, and Bing referred to Google and CoinMarketCap data, even including the USD to Brazilian real exchange rate, as the query was made from Brazil.