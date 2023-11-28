OpenAI unlikely to offer board seat to Microsoft, other investors - source

By Anna Tong, Zaheer Kachwala and Ananya Mariam Rajesh

(Reuters) -ChatGPT owner OpenAI is not expected to offer Microsoft and other investors including Khosla Ventures and Thrive Capital seats on its new board, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

In the matter of a tumultuous few days last week, OpenAI ousted its CEO and founder Sam Altman without any detailed cause, setting off alarm bells among investors and employees. He was reinstated with the promise of a new board.

Altman's exit sparked confusion about the future of the startup at the center of an artificial intelligence boom.

The Information first reported the news and said OpenAI will have a nine-person board.

The three initial directors of the new board - Chair Bret Taylor, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo - are expected to be confirmed as soon as this week, the report said.

D'Angelo would be the only remaining director from the old six-person board that fired Altman.

Microsoft, one of the biggest backers of OpenAI, had pledged billions of dollars to the company that operates ChatGPT, its viral generative AI chatbot.

In response to a question about the OpenAI board, a Microsoft spokesperson said, "We will wait until the board officially says something."

OpenAI, Thrive and Khosla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

