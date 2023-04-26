OpenAI now lets you disable your ChatGPT history so your conversations aren't used to train AI models — here's how to do it

ChatGPT now lets users disable their chat history, so their conversations won't be used to help train OpenAI's models. Getty

OpenAI on Tuesday started rolling out the ability for ChatGPT users to disable their chat history.

When chat history is disabled, users' conversations with ChatGPT won't be used to train OpenAI's models.

Here's how to turn off your chat history on ChatGPT, step by step.

Once you access ChatGPT in your browser, find the three dots at the bottom left of your screen.

OpenAI / ChatGPT

Clicking on the three dots will bring up a small menu. Click on Settings.

OpenAI / ChatGPT

Click on the "Show" button under Data Controls.

OpenAI / ChatGPT

By default, Chat History & Training is toggled on.

OpenAI / ChatGPT

To disable your chat history and opt out of having your conversations help train OpenAI's models, toggle this off.

OpenAI / ChatGPT

Afterward, you should see a message on the left sidebar saying your chat history is off. Your search bar will also turn black. Clicking "Enable chat history" will allow ChatGPT to save your conversations again and use them for training purposes.

OpenAI / ChatGPT

Keep in mind that even with Chat History & Training toggled off, ChatGPT will still keep new conversations for 30 days and review them if necessary "to monitor for abuse," before the chats are permanently deleted, according to OpenAI.

