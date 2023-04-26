U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

OpenAI now lets you disable your ChatGPT history so your conversations aren't used to train AI models — here's how to do it

Sarah Jackson
·1 min read
chatgpt on phone
ChatGPT now lets users disable their chat history, so their conversations won't be used to help train OpenAI's models.Getty

  • OpenAI on Tuesday started rolling out the ability for ChatGPT users to disable their chat history.

  • When chat history is disabled, users' conversations with ChatGPT won't be used to train OpenAI's models.

  • Here's how to turn off your chat history on ChatGPT, step by step.

Once you access ChatGPT in your browser, find the three dots at the bottom left of your screen.

red arrow pointing to three dots at bottom left of ChatGPT screen
OpenAI / ChatGPT

Clicking on the three dots will bring up a small menu. Click on Settings.

a red circle around Settings on ChatGPT
OpenAI / ChatGPT

Click on the "Show" button under Data Controls.

red circle around &quot;Show Data Controls&quot; on ChatGPT settings screen
OpenAI / ChatGPT

By default, Chat History & Training is toggled on.

&quot;Chat History and Training&quot; is toggled on under the Settings on ChatGPT
OpenAI / ChatGPT

To disable your chat history and opt out of having your conversations help train OpenAI's models, toggle this off.

a red circle around the toggled off &quot;Chat History and Training&quot; option under Settings on ChatGPT
OpenAI / ChatGPT

Afterward, you should see a message on the left sidebar saying your chat history is off. Your search bar will also turn black. Clicking "Enable chat history" will allow ChatGPT to save your conversations again and use them for training purposes.

a red box around a sidebar saying Chat History is Off on the ChatGPT screen, and a black search bar indicating the same
OpenAI / ChatGPT

Keep in mind that even with Chat History & Training toggled off, ChatGPT will still keep new conversations for 30 days and review them if necessary "to monitor for abuse," before the chats are permanently deleted, according to OpenAI.

