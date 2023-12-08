OpenAI Picks WilmerHale Lawyers for Altman Firing Investigation
(Bloomberg) -- OpenAI has selected two lawyers from the firm WilmerHale to conduct its investigation into the events that led to Sam Altman’s ouster as chief executive officer.
Company board members Bret Taylor and Larry Summers interviewed “several leading law firms” before selecting WilmerHale attorneys Anjan Sahni and Hallie B. Levin, Taylor said in a statement. The pair will conduct “an effective and timely review” of the events that led up to Altman’s firing Nov. 17 by the previous board.
“While the review is ongoing, the Board will continue to take steps to strengthen OpenAI’s corporate governance, build a qualified and diverse board of exceptional individuals, and oversee OpenAI’s important mission in ensuring that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity,” Taylor, chair of OpenAI’s board, said in the statement.
