U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,705.36
    +58.07 (+1.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,605.32
    +470.33 (+1.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,986.42
    +156.92 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,709.02
    +46.51 (+2.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.57
    +3.07 (+3.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.70
    +34.50 (+2.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    +0.59 (+3.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9739
    +0.0141 (+1.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7310
    -0.2330 (-5.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0889
    +0.0158 (+1.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0110
    -0.7800 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,534.45
    +534.03 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.09
    +16.31 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

OpenAI removes the waitlist for DALL-E 2, allowing anyone to sign up

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

Several months after launching DALL-E 2 as a part of a limited beta, OpenAI today removed the waitlist for the AI-powered image-generating system, which will remain in beta but let anyone sign up and begin using it. Pricing will carry over from the waitlist period, with first-time users getting a finite amount of credits that can be put toward generating or editing an image or creating a variation of existing images.

"More than 1.5 million users are now actively creating over 2 million images a day with DALL-E -- from artists and creative directors to authors and architects -- with about 100,000 users sharing their creations and feedback in our Discord community," OpenAI wrote in a blog post. "Learning from real-world use has allowed us to improve our safety systems, making wider availability possible today."

OpenAI has yet to make DALL-E 2 available through an API, though the company notes in the blog post that one is in testing. Brands such as Stitch Fix, Nestlé and Heinz have piloted DALL-E 2 for ad campaigns and other commercial use cases, but so far only in an ad hoc fashion.

As we've previously written about, OpenAI's conservative release cycle appears intended to subvert the controversy growing around Stability AI's Stable Diffusion, an image-generating system that’s deployable in an open source format without any restrictions. Stable Diffusion ships with optional safety mechanisms. But the system has been used by some to create objectionable content, like graphic violence and pornographic, nonconsensual celebrity deepfakes.

Stability AI -- which already offers a Stable Diffusion API, albeit with restrictions on certain content categories -- was the subject of a critical recent letter from U.S. House Representative Anna G. Eshoo (D-CA) to the National Security Advisor (NSA) and the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). In it, she urged the NSA and OSTP to address the release of "unsafe AI models" that "do not moderate content made on their platforms."

Heinz DALL-E 2
Heinz DALL-E 2

Heinz bottles as "imagined" by DALL-E 2. Image Credits: Heinz

"I am an advocate for democratizing access to AI and believe we should not allow those who openly release unsafe models onto the internet to benefit from their carelessness," Eshoo wrote. "Dual-use tools that can lead to real-world harms like the generation of child pornography, misinformation and disinformation should be governed appropriately."

Indeed, as they march toward ubiquity, countless ethical and legal questions surround systems like DALL-E 2, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion. Earlier this month, Getty Images banned the upload and sale of illustrations generated using DALL-E 2, Stable Diffusion and other such tools, following similar decisions by sites including Newgrounds, PurplePort and FurAffinity. Getty Images CEO Craig Peters told The Verge that the ban was prompted by concerns about "unaddressed right issues," as the training datasets for systems like DALL-E 2 contain copyrighted images scraped from the web.

The training data presents a privacy risk as well, as an Ars Technica report last week highlighted. Private medical records -- possibly thousands -- are among the many photos hidden within the dataset used to train Stable Diffusion, according to the piece. Removing these records is exceptionally difficult as LAION isn’t a collection of files itself but merely a set of URLs pointing to images on the web.

In response, technologists like Mat Dryhurst and Holly Herndon are spearheading efforts such as Source+, a standard aiming to allow people to disallow their work or likeness to be used for AI training purposes. But these standards are -- and will likely remain -- voluntary, limiting their potential impact.

DALL-E 2 Eric Silberstein
DALL-E 2 Eric Silberstein

Experiments with DALL-E 2 for different product visualizations -- in this case, a festive candle. Image Credits: Eric Silberstein

OpenAI has repeatedly claimed to have taken steps to mitigate issues around DALL-E 2, including rejecting image uploads containing realistic faces and attempts to create the likeness of public figures, like prominent political figures and celebrities. The company also says it trained DALL-E 2 on a dataset filtered to remove images that contained obvious violent, sexual or hateful content. And OpenAI says it employs a mix of automated and human monitoring systems to prevent the system from generating content that violates its terms of service.

"In the past months, we have made our filters more robust at rejecting attempts to generate sexual, violent and other content that violates our content policy, and building new detection and response techniques to stop misuse," the company wrote in the blog post published today. "Responsibly scaling a system as powerful and complex as DALL-E -- while learning about all the creative ways it can be used and misused -- has required an iterative deployment approach."

Recommended Stories

  • 50 amazing gifts men actually want in 2022

    These are the best gift ideas for men including Apple AirPods, Kindle Paperwhite, Sony headphones, Oculus Quest 2, Yeti, and the Gravity blanket.

  • CoRise's approach to up-skilling involves fewer courses and more access

    Despite the boom of education technology investment and innovation over the past few years, founder Julia Stiglitz, who broke into the edtech world as an early Coursera employee, thinks there’s a lot of room to grow. “We haven’t solved the problems yet, and in fact, they're growing,” Stiglitz said in an interview with TechCrunch. Enter CoRise, which wants to do it all.

  • Google brings speed, deep dive and vertical video updates to search results

    It should be easier to explore topics in more detail.

  • Amazon is expanding the Astro's abilities for both home and business

    Amazon's Astro robot is getting new skills for both home and business use. Our favorite: pet detection.

  • Can Robinhood's new Polygon-based crypto wallet catch on?

    Robinhood's new Polygon-based crypto wallet feels innovative—but also odd.

  • Palo Alto Networks Selected to Secure Cloud-Native 5G Networks in Canada

    Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today announced that it has been selected by communications technology company TELUS to assist with securing one of the largest and fastest 5G networks in Canada.

  • Polkadot eyes increasing transaction speed by 100 to 1,000 times

    Polkadot updated its roadmap on Monday, expecting to deploy a technique called “asynchronous backing” on its development-testing network Kusama before the end of 2022, as a prelude to upgrading the mainnet for boosting the transaction speed. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin price back above US$19,000; Ether, Polkadot gain; XRP leads losers Fast facts Asynchronous backing […]

  • Stanford Proposal for Reversible Ethereum Transactions Divides Crypto Community

    Can Ethereum ward off hacks and exploits without compromising on its commitment to decentralization?

  • S. Korean Crypto Project Klaytn Will Offer Gas Fee Rebates to Gaming Firms

    The South Korean project said it would offset user gas fees and contract fees charged to gaming companies built on its platform.

  • Digital Asset Manager Safe to Offer Governance Token for SafeDAO

    The multi-billion dollar digital asset management platform aims to decentralize its growth and governance through SAFE and SafeDAO.

  • CMA’s Hayter Says UK’s Tech Law Enforcement Is ‘Out of Date’

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior director at the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority said enforcement of the country’s technology rules takes too long and is reliant on out-of-date principles.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’US Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Will Hay

  • Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September

    The world's second-biggest cryptocurrency completed The Merge -- a shift to a new method of validating transactions on its blockchain. At the same time, Ethereum's performance offers us a buying opportunity. Proof of work relies on complex computations to verify a transaction.

  • This Crypto Will Be the Solana of 2022

    Fresh off the long-awaited upgrade to proof of stake, known as The Merge, many crypto investors likely think Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) possesses the most potential for lucrative returns in the coming years. While that thinking isn't necessarily wrong, there is one benefactor of The Merge not named Ethereum. Known as a Layer 2 blockchain, Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is in a position to directly benefit from Ethereum's transition to proof of stake.

  • Almost half of Canadians are worried about being a victim of cybercrime in the coming year: New RBC Cyber Security Poll

    A new poll on cyber security from RBC shows that while most Canadians (71 per cent) are knowledgeable about various types of cyber threats to their personal information, nearly half of Canadians (47 per cent) are worried that they will be a victim of cybercrime in the coming year.

  • MPCH Raises $40M for New Crypto Security Product

    Liberty City Ventures, which incubated the startup, led the funding round

  • Robinhood Releases Beta Version of Web3 Wallet to 10,000 Users

    Robinhood has been steadily moving away from its original “walled garden” approach to crypto over the past year.

  • An Urbit Airdrop Highlights Promises and Problems of Permissionless Development

    Urbit, the alternative version of the internet that’s been under active development for the better part of a decade, now has a native blockchain and token. The news came unexpectedly last week, after a long-time Urbit user known as ~doplur announced the project and an associated token airdrop on Twitter and internal Urbit message rooms – causing a fair amount of consternation and debate. The launch of the community-driven project, dubbed Urbit Virtual Machine (UVM), represents the latest step the controversial Urbit project has taken into the world of crypto, as Urbit insiders attempt to build what they call “sound computer” infrastructure.

  • Hacker demands ransom for personal data of Australian telecom customers

    Australian police were investigating a report that a purported hacker had already released the stolen personal data of 10,000 Optus customers and was demanding a $1 million ransom in cryptocurrency, the telecommunications company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

  • Optus under further fire for cyber breach, purported hacker claims data deleted

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian telecoms giant Optus came under more fire from the government on Tuesday for a massive cyber breach, while an anonymous online account believed to be that of the hackers said it was deleting stolen data and withdrawing a $1 million ransom demand. Singapore Telecoms-owned Optus, the country's No. 2 mobile operator, said last week that data of up to 10 million customers including home addresses, drivers' licenses and passport numbers had been compromised in one of Australia's biggest data breaches. An account called 'optusdata' in an online forum, believed by cybersecurity experts to be that of the hackers, had threatened to publish the data of 10,000 Optus customers per day unless they received $1 million in cryptocurrency.

  • Upbit exchange to use LUNC fees to set up crypto monitoring center

    Upbit, South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is using fees it collected from Luna Classic (LUNC) transactions to establish a crypto monitoring center in a gesture to help compensate for the losses from the Terra-LUNA debacle, according to local media reports. See related article: Interpol issues red notice for Do Kwon, says South Korean prosecutor Fast […]