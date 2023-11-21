Sam Altman in talks to return to OpenAI after staff rebellion

The ousting of OpenAI’s co-founder angered staff and investors - AP Photo/Eric Risberg

The ousted chief executive of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is in talks to make a dramatic return after a staff rebellion over his sacking just days ago.

Sam Altman and members of OpenAI’s board, which fired him on Friday, have opened negotiations aimed at returning the co-founder to the company amid pressure from its biggest investors and staff.

Talks have commenced between Mr Altman, 38, and Adam D’Angelo, a board member who voted to sack him, Bloomberg reported late on Tuesday.

Another of OpenAI’s four directors, Ilya Sutskever, has already publicly recanted his vote to remove Mr Altman. It was reported Mr Altman could return as a director. Former Twitter chairman Bret Taylor could also be appointed to the board.

A memo was sent to employees on Monday by Anna Makanju, OpenAI’s head of global affairs, who said the company was exploring “mutually acceptable” options with Mr Altman. “Intense discussions” were said to be underway.

Meanwhile, the company’s newly installed chief executive, Emmett Shear, was said to be considering quitting if OpenAI’s board does not provide more details as to why Mr Altman was sacked in the first place, according to Bloomberg.

The crisis began on Friday after the board unexpectedly sacked Mr Altman with little explanation, blindsiding investors and staff.

Senior OpenAI executives who opposed the boardroom coup invited Mr Altman to the company’s offices on Sunday to try and engineer his return. However, that effort failed and the board instead appointed Mr Shear to lead the company.

On Monday, Mr Altman and OpenAI’s president, Greg Brockman, were instead hired by Microsoft. On Tuesday the tech giant, which is OpenAI’s biggest investor and customer, also promised to hire OpenAI staff who chose to quit in protest.

The events have stoked anger within OpenAI. 95pc of staff threatened to quit on Monday unless the board resigned and Mr Altman returned.

Mr Shear attempted to hold an all-hands meeting on Monday but staff reportedly refused to attend.

Story continues

Leading investors have also been piling pressure on OpenAI’s board to reverse course, demanding Mr Shear step aside amid a push to reinstate Mr Altman.

Vinod Khosla, one of the first backers of OpenAI, said: “Time for [Emmett Shear] to resign before he becomes the only employee of OpenAI.”

Thrive Capital, another OpenAI investor, is also attempting to orchestrate Mr Altman’s return.

Speculation over Mr Altman’s future was fuelled by Microsoft boss Satya Nadella saying on Monday he would support him even if he rejoined OpenAI.

Mr Nadella told CNBC: “We’re committed to OpenAI and Sam, irrespective of what configuration.”

Microsoft is OpenAI’s biggest investor, having pledged $13bn to the start-up.

The company is one of the hottest start-ups in Silicon Valley thanks to its chatbot ChatGPT, which has created a surge in interest in artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

However, the crisis at the company has shone a light on the relative inexperience of the company’s board and raised wider questions about oversight of the AI industry.

Mr Nadella said he expected to see governance changes at OpenAI after the bungled sacking of Mr Altman.

He told CNBC: “At this point, I think it’s very clear something has to change around the governance.”

The Microsoft boss was reportedly blindsided by the AI chief’s removal and alerted to the decision just minutes before it became public.

OpenAI’s board has not yet given its full reasoning for Mr Altman’s sacking, although there are said to have been tensions over the rapid commercial growth of ChatGPT and the board’s focus on developing AI safely.

OpenAI is structured as a non-profit with a profit-making subsidiary that oversees ChatGPT.

The only explanation put forward by the board so far relates to claims that Mr Altman, who co-founded the ChatGPT developer in 2015, had not been “consistently candid”.

Insiders said 747 of OpenAI’s 770 staff had signed a petition demanding current board members resign. The letter said: “We are unable to work for or with people that lack competence, judgement, and care for our mission and employees.

“We, the undersigned, may choose to resign from OpenAI and join the newly announced Microsoft subsidiary run by Sam Altman and Greg Brockman.

“We will take this step imminently unless all current board members resign.”

Employees have also posted “OpenAI is nothing without its people” en masse on Twitter.

ChatGPT, which allows users to compose essays, look up information and write software code, has been an unexpected phenomenon since it was released less than a year ago.

It has signed up more than 100 million users while OpenAI has been on the verge of securing an $90bn valuation as corporate customers queue up to use its systems.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.