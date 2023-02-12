OpenAI's ChatGPT can write songs, pass MBA exams, plan trips, and more — here's how to use it

ChatGPT has taken the internet by storm since it launched in November.

The AI-powered chatbot can do everything from pass MBA exams to successfully negotiate a raise.

If you haven't tried it yet, here's a step-by-step walkthrough of how to access and use ChatGPT.

Go to chat.openai.com in your internet browser. The site will ask you to sign up with a new account or log in if you already have one.

During peak usage times, you may not be able to access ChatGPT but you can try again another time (often later in the day) until you get in. The at-capacity notice always comes with some type of ChatGPT-generated message about the site's status, such as the guided meditation seen here.

You can also enter your email to be notified when the site is back up and running.

Once you can access the site, you can make an account using an email address, or use ChatGPT through your Google or Microsoft account. You'll need to enter your phone number later as well.

Once you're logged in, you'll see a disclaimer warning that since this is a free research preview, ChatGPT "may occasionally generate incorrect or misleading information and produce offensive or biased content" and is "not intended to give advice."

Another disclaimer follows: Since the public's use of ChatGPT is supposed to help improve the chatbot, anything you tell it may be reviewed, so don't share anything sensitive.

Lastly, OpenAI says you can help improve ChatGPT by choosing to thumbs-up or thumbs-down any given response, or by sharing feedback on their Discord server.

After you click through that last pop-up message, you'll see ChatGPT's home page, which lists some of the chatbot's capabilities and limitations, as well as a few examples of what it can do. You can talk with ChatGPT by using the search bar at the bottom of the page.

Once you ask a question there, ChatGPT will start answering in a new chat.

If you want to modify your question, hover over it, and an icon of a pen and paper will appear to the right. Click on it, make your changes to the question, and click "Save & Submit."

As the pop-up mentioned before, you can give feedback on whether a response was helpful or not by clicking the thumbs up or thumbs down option to the right of an answer.

You can also click "Regenerate response" at the bottom of the page to see another answer to the same question.

ChatGPT auto-suggests a name for every chat to store it, so you can come back to it later. You can rename the chat by clicking on the pencil icon, or delete the chat by clicking on the trash can. To continue any chat, just keep typing in the search bar at the bottom of the page. If you want to create a new chat (say, to organize various chats on different topics), click "New Chat" in the top left corner.

If you want to delete multiple chats at once, click "Clear conversations" on the bottom left.

Though ChatGPT is free to use, there's also a paid subscription version, ChatGPT Plus, that you can get if you want to upgrade.

It costs $20 a month and gives you access whenever, even during peak times when free users may get shut out. It also gives you a faster response speed and priority access to newly developed features.

Since the launch of ChatGPT, another AI chatbot has come on the scene, this time on Microsoft's revamped Bing search engine.

If you want to give the new Bing a whirl, you can find instructions on how to access it here.

