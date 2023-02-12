U.S. markets closed

OpenAI's ChatGPT can write songs, pass MBA exams, plan trips, and more — here's how to use it

Sarah Jackson
·4 min read
OpenAI's ChatGPT can write songs, pass MBA exams, plan trips, and more — here's how to use it

  • ChatGPT has taken the internet by storm since it launched in November.

  • The AI-powered chatbot can do everything from pass MBA exams to successfully negotiate a raise.

  • If you haven't tried it yet, here's a step-by-step walkthrough of how to access and use ChatGPT.

Go to chat.openai.com in your internet browser. The site will ask you to sign up with a new account or log in if you already have one.

the login page for OpenAI's ChatGPT
OpenAI / ChatGPT

During peak usage times, you may not be able to access ChatGPT but you can try again another time (often later in the day) until you get in. The at-capacity notice always comes with some type of ChatGPT-generated message about the site's status, such as the guided meditation seen here.

a message that reads &quot;ChatGPT is at capacity right now,&quot; along with an AI-generated guided meditation saying the website is at peak use now
OpenAI / ChatGPT

You can also enter your email to be notified when the site is back up and running.

Once you can access the site, you can make an account using an email address, or use ChatGPT through your Google or Microsoft account. You'll need to enter your phone number later as well.

account creation page for OpenAI's ChatGPT
OpenAI / ChatGPT

Once you're logged in, you'll see a disclaimer warning that since this is a free research preview, ChatGPT "may occasionally generate incorrect or misleading information and produce offensive or biased content" and is "not intended to give advice."

a disclaimer that OpenAI's ChatGPT &quot;may occasionally generate incorrect or misleading information and produce offensive or biased content&quot;
OpenAI / ChatGPT

Another disclaimer follows: Since the public's use of ChatGPT is supposed to help improve the chatbot, anything you tell it may be reviewed, so don't share anything sensitive.

a disclaimer that you shouldn't share sensitive information with OpenAI's ChatGPT
OpenAI / ChatGPT

Lastly, OpenAI says you can help improve ChatGPT by choosing to thumbs-up or thumbs-down any given response, or by sharing feedback on their Discord server.

OpenAI asking for feedback on ChatGPT
OpenAI / ChatGPT

After you click through that last pop-up message, you'll see ChatGPT's home page, which lists some of the chatbot's capabilities and limitations, as well as a few examples of what it can do. You can talk with ChatGPT by using the search bar at the bottom of the page.

ChatGPT's homepage
OpenAI / ChatGPT

Once you ask a question there, ChatGPT will start answering in a new chat.

ChatGPT's response to the question &quot;What is ChatGPT&quot;
OpenAI / ChatGPT

If you want to modify your question, hover over it, and an icon of a pen and paper will appear to the right. Click on it, make your changes to the question, and click "Save & Submit."

an arrow pointing to the button to modify your question on ChatGPT
OpenAI / ChatGPT

As the pop-up mentioned before, you can give feedback on whether a response was helpful or not by clicking the thumbs up or thumbs down option to the right of an answer.

the thumbs up and thumbs down icons to provide feedback on a ChatGPT answer
OpenAI / ChatGPT

You can also click "Regenerate response" at the bottom of the page to see another answer to the same question.

the option to &quot;Regenerate response&quot; on ChatGPT
OpenAI / ChatGPT

ChatGPT auto-suggests a name for every chat to store it, so you can come back to it later. You can rename the chat by clicking on the pencil icon, or delete the chat by clicking on the trash can. To continue any chat, just keep typing in the search bar at the bottom of the page. If you want to create a new chat (say, to organize various chats on different topics), click "New Chat" in the top left corner.

a ChatGPT conversation titled &quot;ChatGPT AI Definition&quot; with options to rename or delete the chat
OpenAI / ChatGPT

If you want to delete multiple chats at once, click "Clear conversations" on the bottom left.

the button to delete all conversations on ChatGPT
OpenAI / ChatGPT

Though ChatGPT is free to use, there's also a paid subscription version, ChatGPT Plus, that you can get if you want to upgrade.

the option to upgrade to the paid subscription ChatGPT Plus
OpenAI / ChatGPT

It costs $20 a month and gives you access whenever, even during peak times when free users may get shut out. It also gives you a faster response speed and priority access to newly developed features.

comparison of free versus paid ChatGPT
OpenAI / ChatGPT

Since the launch of ChatGPT, another AI chatbot has come on the scene, this time on Microsoft's revamped Bing search engine.

Microsoft Bing search engine in pictured on a monitor in the Bing Experience Lounge during an event introducing a new AI-powered Microsoft Bing and Edge at Microsoft in Redmond, Washington on February 7, 2023.
Microsoft announced its new AI-powered version of the Bing search engine this week.Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

If you want to give the new Bing a whirl, you can find instructions on how to access it here.

Read the original article on Business Insider

