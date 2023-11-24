OpenAI's fiasco, Tim Cook's future, and Vision Pro questions

Tim Cook at Apple Park

It's time for the best Black Friday deals, plus news of Sonos planning an AirPods Max competitor, OpenAI's explosion, and Tim Cook uses the "AI" word on the new AppleInsider Podcast.



Apple has so carefully avoided talking about artificial intelligence -- instead preferring the term "machine learning -- but now Tim Cook has just come out and said it. As well as the details of what he's revealed Apple uses AI for, this could be the start of a change for the company in this exploding field.



Still, speaking of exploding, leading AI firm OpenAI went through four CEOs in about twenty minutes earlier this week. As the shrapnel dies down, the company appears to be back to exactly where it was -- but there are signs of some very key differences in the background.



Also this week, if anyone is going to take on the AirPods Max, then it's possibly anyone who's willing to release over-the-ear headphones with a USB-C connector. But it looks like Sonos is the one planning this, and with its audio experience, it's surely going to give Apple a run for your money.



Then as host Stephen Robles tries to explain this "Thanksgiving" thing to British guest William Gallagher, there's also news about the future of the AppleInsider podcast.





