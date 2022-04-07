U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.25
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,343.00
    -56.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,536.75
    +31.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.00
    -3.10 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.46
    +0.23 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.30
    +8.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.46
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.16
    +1.13 (+5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3085
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7420
    -0.0580 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,487.43
    -1,810.27 (-4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.81
    -41.54 (-3.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.12
    -25.58 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

Openbravo announces appointment of former Diebold Nixdorf product management director Matthijs Kneppers as new Chief Product Officer

·2 min read

BARCELONA, Spain, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Openbravo, announced Matthijs Kneppers has joined the company as its new Chief Product Officer, effective April 1, 2022. In his new role at Openbravo, Matthijs will oversee the company's overall vision, strategy and development of its unified commerce platform for retail and restaurant chains.

Matthijs Kneppers, CPO in Openbravo
Matthijs Kneppers, CPO in Openbravo
Openbravo Logo
Openbravo Logo

Matthijs brings to Openbravo more than 20 years of experience in a variety of product and technology-centric roles that have provided him with a strong background in different retail focused system architectures and technologies.

Prior to joining Openbravo, Matthijs was Director Software Product Management at Diebold Nixdorf, where among other responsibilities he was in charge of Diebold Nixdorf's global retail cloud platform and the retail API platform, as a foundation for all next-generation retail software solutions of the company, managing and developing a team of highly skilled product managers and business analysts in multiple countries.

In the words of Marco de Vries, CEO of Openbravo said: "I am fully convinced that Matthijs will play a key role to further strengthen and to accelerate the development of our product vision. The fact that highly skilled professionals like Matthijs, with a proven track record in globally leading software providers for retail, decide to join us, is a clear demonstration of the growing market recognition towards Openbravo."

"From the moment I met the Openbravo team and was able to learn firsthand about its strategy, I saw clearly that it is a company with a strong vision and ambition to be a global reference in the retail software space. I immediately experienced a great fit with its impressive team of highly skilled professionals to which my experience can bring great value, and I did not hesitate to accept this new challenge. I look forward to helping position Openbravo as one of the world's leading retail software solution vendors," said Matthijs Kneppers.

About Openbravo

Openbravo is the software platform of choice for brands and retailers looking to accelerate their unified commerce strategy and increase the agility of their operations. It is a fully modular platform that integrates the online and offline channels and provides intelligent order management, a single, real-time view of customers and inventory, and a complete store solution to deliver more personalized and convenient experiences. It is an all-in-one cloud-based solution. International clients such as BUT, Decathlon, Norauto, Sharaf DG, Toys 'R' Us Iberia and Zôdio prefer Openbravo, which is today used by more than 10,000 back office users and in more than 40,000 points of sale in more than 50 countries.

To learn more, visit openbravo.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Xavier Places, Marketing Director, +34 607 676 568, xavier.places@openbravo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782069/Openbravo_image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703504/Openbravo_Logo.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Si

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • JD’s Billionaire Founder Steps Down as CEO of $92 Billion Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s billionaire founder Richard Liu has stepped down as chief executive officer of China’s No. 2 online retailer, joining tech tycoons that exited top management roles after Beijing’s sweeping internet-sector crackdown. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment Blocke

  • Gogoro EV startup aims to be a 'game-changer' in electric transport, CEO says

    Gogoro CEO Horace Luke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss taking the EV startup public via SPAC and the outlook for electric mobility.

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Breaking ranks with EU, Hungary says ready to pay for Russian gas in roubles

    BUDAPEST/LONDON (Reuters) -Hungary said on Wednesday it was prepared to pay roubles for Russian gas, breaking ranks with the European Union which has sought a united front in opposing Moscow's demand for payment in the currency. Hungary will pay for shipments in roubles if Russia asks it to, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference on Wednesday in reply to a Reuters question. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut unless it pays in roubles as he seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • GM to launch ad campaign for Chevy Bolt EV, following recall

    General Motors Co on Wednesday announced the launch of an advertising campaign for its Chevrolet Bolt to win back consumers following the expensive recall that had stopped production of the electric vehicle for most of the last seven months. The first ads will air on Thursday during Major League Baseball's opening-day games, following Monday's resumption of Bolt production at its plant in Orion Township, Michigan. Bolt could finish with the second highest media spend this year for Chevy behind the Silverado pickup, Chevy marketing director Steven Majoros said on a conference call, without disclosing detailed spending plans.

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • Gas prices: Big Oil execs on why they can't make consumer costs go down

    Oil executives told lawmakers on Wednesday they can't take away the pain consumers are feeling at the pump.

  • Wells Fargo opts for hybrid schedules as Bank of America, Apple and others find themselves in return-to-office crossfire

    An employee rebellion appears to be underway over return-to-office policies at some of the nation's most prominent companies.

  • Diesel and Jet Fuel Markets Rocked by Russian Aggression

    (Bloomberg) -- The most dramatic action in global oil markets since Russia invaded Ukraine isn’t the soaring price of crude: it’s in the fuels that power the world’s trucks, planes and machinery.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Ru

  • The Key to Surviving Inflation is ‘Pricing Power.’ These Companies Have It in Spades.

    To thrive in an inflationary environment, companies will need pricing power—the ability to maintain profit margins, even as costs head higher.

  • Global Energy Upheaval Threatens Years of Natural Gas Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- The natural gas market’s delicate balance is crumbling, putting the global economy under further strain as nations struggle to secure enough fuel.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysWar, the energy tra

  • Bargain Hunting: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    If you're looking to build wealth, the stock market is a great place to put your money. In fact, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF is up 330% over the last 15 years, crushing the 68% return of the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. In terms of web traffic, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is the fourth most popular online marketplace in the United States, and the eighth most popular e-commerce retailer worldwide.

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Pa

  • Volkswagen gives up on overtaking Toyota by slashing model range

    Volkswagen’s days as one of the world’s biggest car makers are numbered after revealing plans to slash its model range to focus on fewer, more profitable vehicles.

  • Why Shares of BHP Soared in March

    Shares in resources company BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) rose 10.9% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. BHP is merging its oil and gas business with Woodside Petroleum, but BHP shareholders will receive shares in the company created out of the merger. Hence, it's fair to say BHP's share price still has significant exposure to movements in the price of oil.