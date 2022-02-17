U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,422.34
    -52.67 (-1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,523.56
    -410.71 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,915.51
    -208.58 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.36
    -29.95 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.22
    -1.44 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.00
    +25.50 (+1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.23 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9680
    -0.0790 (-3.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9900
    -0.4620 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,044.13
    -1,533.08 (-3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.88
    -32.29 (-3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.63
    -75.15 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

OpenEnvoy Accelerates Invoice Disputes for Accounts Payable Teams

·2 min read

OpenEnvoy's Dispute Workflow helps accounts payable teams better manage disputes with providers. Using audit insights, teams can make strategic decisions regarding invoice discrepancies and streamline the resolution process for all parties.

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenEnvoy, the Bay Area fintech company that created the first real-time AP automation solution, is offering accounts payable teams support for a range of dispute outcomes. Teams are able to pursue disputes with flexibility and confidently provide their suppliers with invoice discrepancy details.

OpenEnvoy Accelerates Invoice Disputes for Accounts Payable Teams
OpenEnvoy Accelerates Invoice Disputes for Accounts Payable Teams

Using insights from the Match Report, accounts payable teams can build strong dispute cases to accelerate the resolution process and capture preventative savings. "The most expensive aspect of AP automation is dispute resolution because of its material impact on accounting and treasury. By working with our customers, our latest updates to the Dispute Workflow drastically reduces the time it takes to close books each month, which benefits everyone," says Matthew Tillman, CEO and Co-Founder of OpenEnvoy.

Using OpenEnvoy's Dispute Workflow, accounts payable teams can:

  • Explore discrepancies with Match Report and use insights to build a stronger case for disputes.

  • Flag jobs as 'in dispute' while working towards a solution with the provider.

  • View dispute win loss amounts by provider and leverage comprehensive reporting to measure savings.

  • Identify trends in frequency of disputes, amounts disputed by provider, timeframe of disputes, and total amounts of disputes won versus lost.

  • Leverage the dispute dashboard to track the accuracy of supplier billing over time.

With support for a range of dispute outcomes, accounts payable teams have flexibility in how they handle invoice discrepancies and are able to dispute inconsistencies that are most critical to their business.

Prevent wasted spending and resolve invoice disputes faster by scheduling a demo with an OpenEnvoy expert today.

About OpenEnvoy
OpenEnvoy enables finance teams of all sizes with visibility, automation, and cash flow solutions. To learn more about how OpenEnvoy can help you prevent wasted spend, visit https://www.openenvoy.com. Read more at Future FinOps or follow @OpenEnvoy on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For Press inquiries, please contact Jessica Brown at jessica@openenvoy.com.

OpenEnvoy company logo (PRNewsfoto/OpenEnvoy)
OpenEnvoy company logo (PRNewsfoto/OpenEnvoy)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/openenvoy-accelerates-invoice-disputes-for-accounts-payable-teams-301485025.html

SOURCE OpenEnvoy

Recommended Stories

  • Justin Bieber’s doughnut holes turned around the fortunes of a beloved Canadian coffee chain

    Tim Hortons’s Timbiebs Timbits proved “one of the more successful traffic-driving initiatives in recent memory,” a company executive said on a blowout earnings call.

  • Bank of America's top digital exec talks record-breaking year, opportunities for future momentum

    Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) continues to break records on digital capabilities. Charlotte-based BofA added 2 million active digital clients last year, with total digital users surpassing 54 million. David Tyrie, chief digital officer and head of global marketing at BofA, attributes these trends to the bank's focus on digital engagement.

  • Walmart Wants to Take Ad Dollars from Amazon, Facebook, Google

    Online advertising has been incredibly lucrative for Facebook, Google, and perhaps surprisingly Amazon . Meta's Facebook alone took in nearly $115 billion in advertising last year and $84,169 billion in 2020. Alphabet's Google took in $209.49 billion last year in ad revenue and $146.92 billion in 2020.

  • Cooper Standard Updates Purpose, Mission and Values for Evolving Market

    To better leverage its culture, capabilities and resources for future growth and to further align with the interests of all its stakeholders in rapidly evolving global markets, Cooper Standard (NYS...

  • Many people have misunderstandings about lasting power of attorney, Which? finds

    Some 85% of people said they know what a lasting power of attorney is, but many are confused about how it works, research suggests.

  • Even Colorado Girl Scout cookies face supply shortages. They still have millions for sale

    The Girl Scouts of Colorado are experiencing another business lesson: supply chain issues that have impacted supply of certain cookies.

  • St. Jude leases space at Peabody Place for 500 employees

    The move for those St. Jude employees will begin in April, transferring into leased interim office space at 150 Peabody Place.

  • Micro-lending program for underserved businesses reintroduced in Dayton area

    The $100,000 program offers loans of up to $10,000 for groups that historically have not had access to early-stage startup and expansion capital.

  • Further expansion into Ontario for Canadian Western Bank

    Canadian Western Bank (TSX: CWB) today announced its further expansion in Ontario with new banking centres set to open in Markham and Toronto in the next 6 to 14 months. Since first bringing its specialized banking services to Mississauga, Ontario in 2020, CWB has become a clear alternative for small- and medium-sized business owners that want a level of premium service, advice, and partnership previously unseen in that province.

  • What's selling in Flagler County

    What's selling in Flagler County for the issue of Feb. 16

  • Bespoke Luxury Marketing Opens Manhattan Offices

    The company has amassed a proprietary data base of more than 100,000 names that would be categorized as ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

  • Trying to build a business in midlife? Here are 7 tips from 2 marketing masters

    Midlife freelancers and entrepreneurs feeling stuck on how to grow their businesses can benefit from the wisdom of these marketing gurus.

  • Red Bank 'tax junkie' CPA Stephanie Perrin likes solving your tax puzzles

    This is a busy time of year for Stephanie Perrin of Two Rivers Tax & Accounting Service in Red Bank. Any days off have to wait until late April.

  • Oil rebounds as US casts doubt on Russia’s withdrawal claims

    Inflation exceeds Bank expectations to hit new 30-year high London braces for sanctions to hit its Russian cash cow FTSE 100 falls 0.1pc as inflation rises; Pound gains ground against dollar Ben Marlow: London must escape its addiction to dirty Russian money Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Higher US Rates Support USD/JPY as Geopolitical Risks Soften

    A de-escalation of geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe combined with rising U.S. interest rates will be bullish for the USD/JPY.

  • Heineken casts doubt on 2023 margin goal as inflation spikes

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Heineken cast doubt on its mid-term profit margin target due to the uncertain impact of spiralling inflation on beer consumption, after reporting stronger than expected earnings in 2021 from higher prices and cost savings. The world's second-largest brewer said on Wednesday the COVID-19 pandemic would still affect 2022 revenue, with a protracted recovery in bar trade in Europe, and said the impact of inflation and supply chain pressures would be significant. The maker of brands including Tiger, Sol and Strongbow cider - as well as Heineken, Europe's top-selling lager - said it would offset input cost increases with higher prices, but this could lead to lower beer consumption.

  • Texas-based Woodforest Bank to add first Orlando branch

    Woodforest National Bank plans to open its first branch in metro Orlando as part of a further Florida expansion. The Woodlands, Texas-based bank has applied to add branches at Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) stores in 1471 E. Osceola Pkwy in Kissimmee, 11110 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon and 13227 City Square Drive in Jacksonville, according to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Kissimmee location previously was a branch for Maitland-based Axiom Bank.

  • Akamai to buy Linode for about $900 million

    Akamai Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it agreed to acquire infrastructure-as-a-service platform provider Linode in a deal valued at about $900 million.

  • Exclusive-Disney names executive to oversee metaverse strategy -memo

    (Reuters) -The Walt Disney Co has appointed an executive to oversee its metaverse strategy, according to an email Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek sent to staff Tuesday and seen by Reuters. Mike White, an executive in the Media and Entertainment Distribution group, has been named to the new role of senior vice president of Next Generation Storytelling and Consumer Experiences, where he will help define how consumers experience Disney's coming metaverse. "For nearly 100 years, our company has defined and re-defined entertainment by leveraging technology to bring stories to life in deeper, more impactful ways," Chapek wrote in the email to staff, adding, "Today, we have an opportunity to connect those universes and create an entirely new paradigm for how audiences experience and engage with our stories."

  • Roblox stock is crashing because kids are returning to the real world

    Roblox shares get routed after earnings. Here's why.