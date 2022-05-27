U.S. markets open in 8 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,053.50
    -2.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,561.00
    -39.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,274.75
    -4.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,836.70
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.23
    +0.14 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.90
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.12
    +0.16 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0756
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.50
    -0.87 (-3.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2648
    +0.0042 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.7780
    -0.3240 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,996.79
    -715.52 (-2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.92
    -34.23 (-5.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.92
    +42.17 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,777.21
    +172.37 (+0.65%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Opener Aero Appoints Ken Karklin as Chief Executive Officer

OPENER, Inc.
·2 min read
OPENER, Inc.
OPENER, Inc.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opener Aero, a leader in eVTOL aircraft systems, today announced the appointment of Ken Karklin to Chief Executive Officer. Ken assumes day-to-day leadership of the company and will join its Board of Directors. Marcus Leng, Opener Aero founder and eVTOL pioneer, has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer.

"Ken brings a breadth of cross functional leadership competencies to Opener that are exceptionally aligned with our forthcoming transition to customer shipments and revenue production of the BlackFly™ Personal Air Vehicle," said Marcus Leng. "The Board and I are confident that Ken is the right person to build on this momentum."

Ken Karklin has served for the last 13 years in a range of leadership functions at AeroVironment, Inc, a global leader in Unmanned Aircraft and Robotic Systems, including Engineering, Operations, Quality, and Program Management. For the last 7 years he has been an officer of the company in his capacities as VP & GM of the Efficient Energy Systems segment, SVP of Operations, and for the last two years as AeroVironment's Chief Operating Officer. Before joining AeroVironment, Karklin served in engineering leadership positions at startup Touchdown Technologies, Agilent Technologies, Hewlett Packard Company and Intel Corporation.

Marcus Leng conducted the world’s first manned eVTOL flight on Oct. 5, 2011 with an aircraft built in the basement of his home. Leng innovated modern battery and motor technologies to produce BlackFly, the world’s first fixed-wing, all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) personal ultralight aircraft. He founded Skykar Inc., which later became part of the Opener Group. For his next venture, Leng will be pursuing a new technical challenge.

"We have an exceptionally talented team at Opener," said Karklin. "I am truly excited to lead the company into the future."

About Opener Aero:
On October 5, 2011, history quietly was made near the small town of Warkworth, Ontario, Canada. That day saw the first manned flight of a fixed-wing all-electric VTOL aircraft. This event prompted the formation of a stealth company with the sole purpose of pursuing the development of this new unique technology. In September of 2014, the Company reorganized as OPENER Aero and relocated the majority of its operations to Silicon Valley in California to pursue an unencumbered and accelerated development timeline. Find videos and more information at https://OPENER.aero.

Media Contact:
Heidi Groshelle, Groshelle Communications, press@opener.aero


Recommended Stories

  • Earnings: Costco stock sinks, Gap cuts full-year profit forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down quarterly earnings for Costco and Gap.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this manic market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.7% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • Why Investors Soured on Kraft Heinz Stock Thursday

    Food stock Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) had a tough day Thursday. Although it was an upbeat day for stocks generally, investors sold off Kraft Heinz to the point where it closed more than 6% lower. UBS analyst Cody Ross got the ball rolling downhill Thursday morning, when he lowered his recommendation on Kraft Heinz stock to sell from the previous neutral.

  • Carrier CEO: ‘There’s reasons for optimism’ despite inflationary environment

    Carrier CEO Dave Gitlin speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, about HVAC trends, inflation, and economic headwinds.

  • Nvidia Stock Is ‘Too Cheap to Ignore,’ Says Analyst

    There’s no escaping the difficult macroeconomic environment as was evident in Nvidia’s (NVDA) latest quarterly report. Over the past few years, the chip giant has habitually delivered beat-and-raise results. But although the company came good this time around on the “beat” element, the “raise” factor was missing. In F1Q23, Nvidia generated revenue of $8.29 billion, amounting to a 46.3% year-over-year increase and coming in above the $8.11 billion anticipated by analysts. Similarly for the bottom

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we will look at 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip reading about Leon Cooperman’s early life, investment philosophy, and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 9% Dividend Yield

    The stock market is a game of risk and calculation, and in recent months the risks are mounting. The first quarter of 2022 showed a net negative GDP growth rate, a contraction of 1.4%; another contraction in Q2 will indicate a recession. Wall Street’s experts are trying to look ahead, to see through the fog of uncertainty and get some feel for where things are going. Covering the market for Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Michael Wilson believes that we’ll dodge the recession bullet –

  • ‘We’re going to have a very treacherous market’ in the next few months, strategist warns

    KeyAdvisors Group's Eddie Ghabour and Morgan Stanley Managing Director Kathy Entwistle join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market close, consumer sentiment, inflation, recessionary risks, and more.

  • Amazon Stock Rallied Today -- Here's Why Now Might Be the Time to Buy

    As of 2:33 p.m. ET, Amazon's stock price was up nearly 5%. Like many retailers, Amazon's profits have been dented by coronavirus-related supply chain disruptions and geopolitical-driven energy price increases. At the same time, Amazon is dealing with an excess of fulfillment capacity.

  • Costco holds off on hiking membership fees, citing inflation

    The warehouse retailer said it's "not the right time" to increase fees. Costco last raised them in June 2017. The $1.50 hot dog combo is safe, too.

  • Why Citi Says It’s Finally Time to Start Buying Stocks

    It’s been a long slog this year for the plummeting stock market. Citigroup’s model that forecasts the chances that stocks will head into a bear market shows that the market looks like more of a buy right now.

  • Twitter Investors Deal a Big and Humiliating Blow to Musk

    Twitter did not provide any details about the proposed takeover offer from billionaire Elon Musk at its annual shareholder meeting.

  • Strong insider buying suggests a 15% rally in the S&P 500 from here

    One of the troubling things about this market downturn is that as brutal as it got, corporate insiders never showed much interest in their discounted stocks. Using history as a guide, the S&P 500 (SPX) the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) stand to advance 15%-20% over the next three months. “Quality” means buying by insiders with strong records, buying by executives over directors who are further from the business, and bullish formations like cluster buys.

  • Why Novavax Was Tumbling by 12% This Week

    Outshined by rival coronavirus vaccine developers, the stock is hit with a downbeat analyst report from a prominent bank.

  • Dividend stocks have trounced the market this year. Here are 15 high-yield stocks expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE The stock market, shocked by the Federal Reserve’s policy changes to fight inflation, has been gored this year, with growth and technology companies bearing the brunt of the biggest declines.

  • Tech Selloff: Hedge Funds are Dumping These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks hedge funds are dumping amid the tech selloff in 2022. If you wish to skip our comprehensive review of the latest market situation around tech stocks, go directly to Tech Selloff: Hedge Funds are Dumping These 5 Stocks in 2022. Investors are offloading growth stocks that don’t […]

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks analysts are downgrading today. To take a look at some more stocks that are being downgraded, go to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks Today. US stocks are trying to overturn the 7-week losing streak today as the S&P 500 Index, the Dow 30 […]

  • 10 Best Value Stocks to Buy According to Robert Bishop’s Impala Asset Management

    In this article, we discuss 10 best value stocks to buy according to Robert Bishop’s Impala Asset Management. If you want to see more value stocks in Bishop’s portfolio, click 5 Best Value Stocks to Buy According to Robert Bishop’s Impala Asset Management. Robert Bishop employs a long-term value investing approach at his $1.5 billion […]

  • After selling down Tesla position, Cathie Wood buys the dip

    Elon Musk-led electric-vehicle giant Tesla has slipped to third place among largest holdings in ARK Invest’s flagship exchange-traded fund, falling behind Roku and Zoom after the company lost its top spot last week.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Stock markets have been bearing the brunt of multiple headwinds in recent months. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. It’s a tradin