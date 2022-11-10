U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

OpenGov Adds Shereta Williams to Its Board of Directors and Strengthens Executive Team With Key Leaders

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for U.S. local governments, state agencies, school districts, and special districts, elected Shereta Williams to the Board of Directors and fortified its executive leadership team with key new hires.

OpenGov is the leader in budgeting and planning for the public sector, powering more effective and accountable government.
OpenGov is the leader in budgeting and planning for the public sector, powering more effective and accountable government.

Shereta Williams brings expertise in finance, strategy, and corporate development to OpenGov's Board of Directors

Williams is Senior Vice President of Growth Operations for Cox Enterprises. Her colleague Davis Roberson, Associate Vice President of Strategy and Investments for Cox Enterprises, joined OpenGov's Board of Directors earlier this year as the company prepared to acquire Cartegraph, the leader in asset management software for U.S. public agencies. Williams brings a background in finance, strategy, and corporate development from her work in investment banking and multiple leadership roles at Cox. Roberson, who previously worked in strategy and management consulting at Bain & Company, leads Cox's focus on local government software.

"We're thrilled to welcome Shereta Williams to our Board of Directors. We share a mission to power more effective and accountable government," said Zac Bookman, CEO of OpenGov. "There has never been a better time to modernize our nation's governments as legacy systems age out, workforces turn over, cybersecurity concerns grow, and federal funding and resident expectations hit all-time highs.  We have been investing to bring the cloud to government and ensure that public leaders and administrators have the best solutions to meet these needs and serve their communities," he said.

"Cox Enterprises has a legacy of commitment to our communities and to open government. OpenGov's software and services help cities, counties, and state agencies better serve their citizens and run more efficiently," said Williams. "The values and the innovative spirit of both companies align, and we look forward to working together."

In addition to the new board appointments, OpenGov hired new executives and other key leaders in the past seven months. Thiago Sá Freire, President of Field Operations, brings B2B SaaS leadership experiences with Chorus.ai, Hudl, Oracle, and Responsys. Suresh Seshadri, CFO, brings over 15 years of enterprise software and B2B SaaS Finance leadership experience from Freshworks, AppDynamics, VMware, and Microsoft. The company has also added key leaders in Strategic Finance, Engineering, Sales, Field Operations, and Enablement.

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for U.S. local governments, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, permitting, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.

SOURCE OpenGov

SOURCE OpenGov

