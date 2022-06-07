U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,085.25
    -35.25 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,669.00
    -243.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,467.00
    -138.00 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.10
    -15.60 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.12
    -0.38 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.20
    +8.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0673
    -0.0027 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.99
    +1.20 (+4.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2495
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7990
    +0.8980 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,522.19
    -1,880.09 (-5.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.34
    -38.22 (-5.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,594.35
    -13.87 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

The OpenInfra Foundation launches 'directed funding' as a new way to fund open-source projects

Frederic Lardinois
·5 min read

The OpenInfra Foundation, the open-source foundation that used to be the OpenStack Foundation until it expanded its scope beyond its flagship project a few years ago, today announced an interesting new way for companies to fund open-source projects inside the foundation. Traditionally, corporate members of open-source foundations support the organization by paying a membership fee, which, for the most part, the foundations then distribute as they see fit. Now, with its new 'Directed Funding' model, the OpenInfra foundation is launching a new model that allows members to direct their funds directly to a project.

"I think, in general, our communities are well recognized for having very strong technical governance and very clear rules around how technical decisions are made -- and people appreciate that and the firewall between sponsorship and those technical decisions," Jonathan Bryce, the OpenInfra Foundation's CEO and executive director, told me ahead of today's announcement. "I think what we were kind of missing in some cases in that model was the ability to -- and you'll maybe you'll see where the term came from -- direct funding to a specific project."

The reason the foundation didn't previously allow this is because, as Bryce noted, it can create mixed incentives and a pay-for-play dynamic that the organization has always tried to avoid. But at the same time, there was a lot of interest in the community to support specific projects, which makes sense, given that the foundation is now home to a wider variety of projects but where not every member is heavily invested in every project.

Bryce noted that the foundation leadership and board spent a lot of time thinking about how to marry the core principles of the foundation with this new model. The result is a model that tries to combine the best of the OpenStack/OpenInfra technical governance model that has worked quite well over the last 10 years with these new financial considerations.

Every new project under this 'directed funding' model will get its own legal entity that will hold the project funding. To ensure that the new projects are legit, an OpenInfra Platinum member (there are 9 right now, including Ant Group, Huawei, Meta, Microsoft and Red Hat) has to serve as the sponsor for the projects and other organizations can then join the project fund. If a sponsor company isn't an OpenInfra member, it has to become one. All of these funding members then form a project fund governing board and that board decides an the fees to create a budget. Meanwhile, the OpenInfra Foundation will deliver community-building services to these projects.

OpenStack gains new momentum, as deployments increase during the pandemic

"It's not a new approach to how these projects get governed technically. That is actually what has worked super well for a really long time. It's why new projects have wanted to come and work with our community and our foundation -- because of all the trailblazing stuff that happened with OpenStack around technical governance," OpenInfra COO Mark Collier noted. He added that there are a lot of companies that are looking to build bigger ecosystems around their open-source projects and accelerate adoption -- and they are willing to put money behind that. But at the same time, both Collier and Bryce noted that the foundation has put a system in place that they believe will prevent the organization from accepting bad projects for the sake of revenue.

At least for the time being, this new model will only apply to new projects that join the foundation. Bryce and Collier noted that there may be some existing projects where the organization could apply this new model retroactively, but for now, that's not on the roadmap.

Since it expanded beyond OpenStack, the OpenInfra foundation has added projects like Kata Containers for increased container security, Airship for infrastructure lifecycle management, the Startling X edge compute stack and the Zuul CI/CD platform.

"The most important thing we’ve learned from each of these successful projects is that collaboration is key and the more breadth in the ecosystem of support the better," said Thierry Carrez, general manager of the OpenInfra Foundation. "In fact, we’ve found that the most successful open source projects are funded by multiple companies, because they are able to combine their resources to achieve a much stronger rate of return."

For the OpenInfra Foundation, this new model is clearly also a way to bring new projects -- and new members -- into the fold. Its models of managing open source projects -- both through the new directed funds and its more traditional approach -- in a multi-party ecosystem may not be for every project, something the leadership team readily acknowledges. Even if the OpenInfra Foundation only gets a smaller portion of projects, though, the number of open-source projects is only going up as the need for these sophisticated cloud infrastructure projects increases, all while they become more complex at that same time.

"When it comes down to it, there's going to be a lot of projects and that's why we have multiple foundations," Bryce noted, though he also acknowledged that the team may not be as aggressive about recruiting as some other foundations may be.

In addition to the new funding model, the Foundation also today announced two new members at its Gold level: Bloomberg Engineering and the Canadian cloud computing service Vexxhost.

As for the Foundation's various projects, the Foundation also announced a couple of milestone releases, including version 2.0 of Kata Containers, version 5.0 of Zuul and the launch of StarlingX 6.0.

"The Foundation celebrates its 10 anniversary this year, and as we look to our next decade of open infrastructure, we’re building momentum on what makes our model so successful: aligning companies and individuals who wish to work together, providing them with a framework and tools to effectively collaborate, and helping them invest their funds to best help the project they care about," said Collier.

The OpenStack Foundation becomes the Open Infrastructure Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • EcoMap Technologies raises $3.5M seed funding round

    EcoMap creates platforms to help people navigate ecosystems, compiling all the important players and resources in an industry such as technology.

  • Solana (SOL) Up 15% with the Bulls Eyeing a Return to $50

    It’s been a bullish morning for Solana (SOL). A move through the 100-day EMA would support an extended rally and a run at $50 levels.

  • Bitcoin and Crypto Move into Bear Market As Job Cuts Pile Up

    The cryptocurrency sector is in a bear market, analysts say, with regulators moving in at 'lightening speed.'

  • Gatik's self-driving trucks to haul Georgia-Pacific goods to Sam's Club stores

    Gatik, the autonomous vehicle startup focused on the "middle mile," will start using its self-driving trucks this summer to deliver Georgia-Pacific paper goods like Dixie cups and Northern Quilt toilet paper to several dozen Sam's Club stores in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. The deliveries, which are slated to begin in July, are part of a multi-year commercial partnership with Georgia Pacific and KBX, the transportation arm for Koch Industries. Under the partnership, Gatik will deliver goods 24 hours a day, seven days week across a network of 34 Sam's Club locations.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • Tech layoffs have surged over the last month

    Mandi Woodruff-Santos, Yahoo Finance Contributor and Co-host of the Brown Ambition Podcast, breaks down hiring slowdowns and layoffs happening in the tech industry and how job seekers can professionally prepare for and position themselves after a layoff.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • The world’s top liquified natural gas exporter is facing a gas shortage

    Australia is the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas (LNG). Right now, it is also facing a domestic gas crisis. Prices of power and gas in the land down under have surged amid what the country’s energy minister has called a “perfect storm” of factors.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

    A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be up and running until at least 2026. The project is spearheaded by Kingsbury and Associates and Sirius Realty, both run by Megan Kingsbury of a South Dakota ranching family.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • New JetBlue offer sends Spirit stock soaring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the ongoing battle among airlines for acquisition of Spirit Airlines.

  • Oil: Tapping strategic petroleum reserves an ‘absolute sign of desperation,’ analyst says

    Stephen Schork, principal at the Schork Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in gas prices and oil markets and recent comments by Secretary Buttigieg about tapping strategic petroleum reserves to address the problem.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.

  • Wells Fargo pauses diverse slate hiring policy after reports of fake job interviews

    The bank also plans to conduct a review of its diverse slate guidelines, Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf told staff on Monday, according to a memo seen by Reuters. "Since The New York Times published a story last month about diverse job candidate slates at Wells Fargo, I've had the opportunity to hear from many of you," Scharf said, talking about the bank's staff. The New York Times reported last month that a former employee in the bank's wealth management business had complained that he was forced by his bosses to interview people for jobs that had already been promised to others, just to meet the diverse slate requirement.

  • Target warns of weaker margins again as inflation curbs consumer spending

    The company's shares, which have lost about a third of their value since the start of the year, fell 9% in premarket trading and dragged down the retail sector. The surprise forecast revision is a big blow for the company, which in May joined larger rival Walmart in reporting a much steeper-than-expected drop in quarterly profits, sending shockwaves through the retail industry. Soaring inflation and higher gas prices are forcing consumers to change their shopping habits, catching many retailers off guard and forcing them to offer more discounts.

  • Target Warns Profit Will Drop Because It Has Too Much Inventory

    The retailer said it will discount or cancel orders for products such as patio furniture and small appliances to more quickly restock shelves with in-demand goods.