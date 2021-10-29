U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0123 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    -0.0106 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0000
    +0.4280 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,160.57
    +1,628.73 (+2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Opening of '2021 IoT KOREA ONLINE BUSINESS MEETING' by NIPA

·1 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea's National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) announced that it would hold a '2021 IoT KOREA ONLINE BUSINESS MEETING' for 3 days from November 2 to 4, 2021 to support the overseas expansion and exchange of Korean IoT companies.

2021 IoT KOREA ONLINE BUSINESS MEETING
2021 IoT KOREA ONLINE BUSINESS MEETING

This event was prepared to connect excellent Korean IoT companies with international business partners as they are having difficulties in developing sales channels in the global markets due to COVID-19. In the event, the Korean companies will have a one-on-one remote meeting with local buyers in Europe and North America for pitching, exploration of new buyers who meet their needs, and so on.

The online business meetings will be participated in by 20 Korean IoT companies that have a competitive edge. They will introduce goods and services in areas related to COVID-19 response and AI/5G, including security, safety, location control, smart factory, and materials.

For more information on participating companies, see '2021 IoT KOREA ONLINE BUSINESS MEETING' on the website (http://www.iotkbiz.com/html/main.php).

Meanwhile, the NIPA is a quasi-governmental agency of Korea that implements a supportive project on information and communication businesses. As an agency specialized in ICT industry innovation, the NIPA is contributing to economic development and the increased quality of lives of Koreans by enhancing the competitiveness of the ICT industry in Korea and fostering its growth engines. For more information, see the website (https://www.nipa.kr/).

SOURCE NIPA(National IT Industry Promotion)

