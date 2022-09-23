U.S. markets open in 8 hours 4 minutes

Opening ceremony of Thailand-Taiwan Smart Park takes place in Pathum Thani, Thailand

·3 min read

The event marks a new milestone in Taiwan's exports of system integration solutions

TAIPEI, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening ceremony of Taiwan's overseas demonstration facility Thailand-Taiwan Smart Park (TTSP) was held at SynHub Digi-Tech Community in Pathum Thani, Thailand on the morning of September 19, 2022. Over 80 guests from Taiwan and Thailand attended the ceremony, including several Thai and Taiwanese government officials who were also present for the inauguration and the ribbon cutting, among them IDB's Information Technology Industries Division deputy head, Michael Yen; SynHub's co-CEOs and co-founders Niti Mekmok and Rassamee Suebchompoo; Thailand's Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) executive vice president, Supakorn Siddhichai; Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand Economic Division first secretary Jung Tzu Niu; and Institute for Information Industry International Division deputy director Shun Jung Tu. The event not only demonstrates the high value that both parties have placed on the park but also marks a new milestone in their collaborations in the fields of system integration and smart cities.

The inauguration and ribbon cutting ceremony of Thailand-Taiwan Smart Park: SynHub co-CEO and co-founder Rassamee Suebchompoo (first from left), Thailand's DEPA executive vice president, Supakorn Siddhichai (second from left), SynHub co-CEO and co-founder Niti Mekmok (third from left), IDB's Information Technology Industries Division deputy head, Michael Yen (third from right), Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand Economic Division first secretary Jung Tzu Niu (second from right), and Institute for Information Industry International Division deputy director Shun Jung Tu&nbsp;(first from right).
TTSP, Taiwan's first overseas demonstration park for smart solutions, employs a cooperation model whereby Taiwanese manufacturers supply smart solutions while SynHub Digi-Tech Community provides a site for their implementation and demonstration. In the future, the demonstration park will offer park-wide tours to local vendors and serve as a consulting center that helps to further the global implementation of solutions from Taiwan.

"The establishment of TTSP with SynHub Digi-Tech Community allows for an onsite validation of Taiwan's smart solutions in overseas markets while providing local manufacturers in Thailand with direct access to these solutions," said Mr. Yen. "The park is also expected to deepen surrounding countries and regions' understanding of the results of Thai-Taiwanese collaborations in the realm of smart solutions, furthering industry-level cooperation between Taiwan, Thailand and other Southeast Asian markets in this regard."

TTSP will incorporate Taiwan's smart solutions in seven key areas, including the economy, transportation, energy, housing, culture, policies and the environment, with the aim of promoting the development of Thailand's smart cities. With the implementation and demonstration of solutions from Taiwan, the overseas demonstration park is well-positioned to speed up Thai-Taiwanese collaborations by serving as a platform through which Thai manufacturers develop an understanding of these solutions and validate the feasibility of related services. Through the establishment of TTSP, Taiwan, by virtue of its strong competence in technology, also looks to establish and deepen partnerships with other Southeast Asian markets beyond Thailand in building smart cities.

Currently, five Taiwanese solutions providers - CAMEO InfoTech, 3Egreen Technology, Chiun Mai Communication Systems, Intumit, Inc. and Chicony Power Technology - will be providing TTSP with a number of solutions, including air quality monitoring and AI analysis, energy consumption checks, artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) technology-based fall detection/SOS GPS positioning, conversational AI chatbots, and smart building solutions. The companies also plan to implement and demonstrate a wider range of smart solutions within the park via a new cooperation model that is expected to accelerate Taiwan and Thailand's collaborative efforts in building smart cities.

SOURCE Institute For Information Industry (III)

