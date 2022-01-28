U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,321.50
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,013.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,071.50
    +84.75 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,916.50
    -11.80 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.05
    +0.44 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.90
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1142
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.37
    -1.59 (-4.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3375
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6040
    +0.3020 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,574.14
    -6.07 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    828.04
    +8.54 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.48
    -68.83 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Opening of new fixed-rate bond

Realkredit Danmark A/S
·1 min read

To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300







28 January 2022


Company Announcement number 9/2022

Opening of new fixed-rate bond

Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

Coupon

Series

Amortisation

Closing date

Maturity

2.00%

23S

Annuity

31-08-2023

01-10-2053

The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.

The final terms of the bond will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.

The Executive Board

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachment


Recommended Stories