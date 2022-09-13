Realkredit Danmark A/S

13 September 2022

Company Announcement number 81/2022



Opening of new fixed-rate bond





Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) with the following characteristics:



Coupon Series Amortisation Closing date Maturity 4.0% 22S Annuity 31-08-2023 01-10-2043

The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S.



The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 20 years.



The final terms of the bond will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.







Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

