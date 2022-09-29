Opening of new fixed-rate bonds
Company Announcement number 86/2022
Opening of new fixed-rate bonds
Realkredit Danmark will open new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) with the following characteristics:
Coupon
Series
Amortisation
Closing date
Maturity
6.0%
23S
Annuity
31-08-2023
01-10-2053
6.0%
27S
Annuity with option of up to 10 years interest only
31-08-2023
01-10-2053
The mortgage covered bonds will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S.
The mortgage covered bonds will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.
The final terms of the bonds will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Lone Engell, phone +45 45 13 20 41.
Attachment