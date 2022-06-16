U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

Opening of new fixed-rate bonds

Realkredit Danmark A/S
·1 min read
Realkredit Danmark A/S
Realkredit Danmark A/S

To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

 

Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300







16 June 2022

 


 

Company Announcement number 56/2022

 

Opening of new fixed-rate bonds

 

Realkredit Danmark will open new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

 

Coupon

Series

Amortisation

Closing date

Maturity

5.0%

23S

Annuity

31-08-2023

01-10-2053

5.0%

27S

Annuity with option of up to 10 years interest only

31-08-2023

01-10-2053

 

The mortgage covered bonds will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S.

The mortgage covered bonds will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.

The final terms of the bonds will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.

 

The Executive Board

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachment


