To

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Executive Board

Lersø Parkalle 100

DK-2100 København Ø

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300









6 August 2021





Opening of new floating-rate bonds

Realkredit Danmark will open two new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding/refinan-cing of RD Stibor3® and RD Nibor3®.

The new SDRO’s will be opened with the below characteristics:

Reference rate Type Series Currency Interest rate floor Initial coupon Amorti-sation Convention Maturity STIBOR 3M SDRO 15G SEK 0.00% 0.00% Bullet Actual/



actual 01-10-2025 NIBOR 3M SDRO 16G NOK 0.00% 0.00% Bullet Actual/



360 01-10-2024

The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.

The Executive Board

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachment



