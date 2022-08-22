U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

Opening of new floating-rate bonds

Realkredit Danmark A/S
·1 min read
Realkredit Danmark A/S
Realkredit Danmark A/S

To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

 

Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300







22 August 2022

 


 

Company Announcement number 74/2022

 

Opening of new floating-rate bonds

Realkredit Danmark will open two new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding/refinan-cing of RD Stibor3® and RD Nibor3®.

The new SDRO’s will be opened with the below characteristics:

 

Reference rate

Type

Series

Currency

Interest rate floor

Initial coupon

Amorti-sation

Convention

Maturity

STIBOR 3M

SDRO

15G

SEK

0.00%

2.00%

Bullet

Actual/
actual

01-10-2026

NIBOR 3M

SDRO

16G

NOK

0.00%

2.20%

Bullet

Actual/
360

01-10-2025

 

The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.

 

 

The Executive Board

 

        

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachment


