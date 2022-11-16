U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

Opening of new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) financing FlexLån®

Realkredit Danmark A/S
·1 min read
Realkredit Danmark A/S
Realkredit Danmark A/S

To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

 

Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300







16 November 2022

 

Company Announcement number 100/2022

Opening of new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) financing FlexLån®

Realkredit Danmark will open 12 new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding of traditional FlexLån® and four new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding of FlexLån® with government guarantee.

For further information on the characteristics of the bonds, please see appendix.

The final terms of the bonds will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.


The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachments


