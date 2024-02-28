Peter Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of Openlane Inc (NYSE:KAR), has recently increased his stake in the company. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-02-27, the insider purchased 34,000 shares of the company.

Openlane Inc operates as a digital marketplace for wholesale used vehicles. The company provides a platform for buying and selling vehicles through its online auctions, offering a range of services that include transportation, reconditioning, and inspection of the vehicles.

Insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's health and management's perspective on the company's future prospects. An insider buy often suggests that the company's leaders are confident in the firm's direction and believe that the current share price may represent an attractive investment opportunity.

Over the past year, Peter Kelly has been active in the market for shares of Openlane Inc, purchasing a total of 34,000 shares and not selling any shares.

The insider transaction history for Openlane Inc indicates a positive trend, with 1 insider buy and no insider sells over the past year.

Openlane Inc (KAR) CEO Peter Kelly Acquires 34,000 Shares

On the valuation front, Openlane Inc's shares were trading at $14.95 on the day of the insider's recent purchase, resulting in a market cap of $1.626 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.82, with a GuruFocus Value of $18.34, indicating that Openlane Inc is currently Modestly Undervalued.

Openlane Inc (KAR) CEO Peter Kelly Acquires 34,000 Shares

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider buying as it can signal executives' confidence in the company's prospects. The recent purchase by the CEO of Openlane Inc may suggest that the insider believes the stock is undervalued and has potential for appreciation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

