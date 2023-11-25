This OpenLearning Insider Increased Their Holding By 73% Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in OpenLearning Limited's (ASX:OLL ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

OpenLearning Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Director Rupesh Singh made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$964k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.043 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.015 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Rupesh Singh.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of OpenLearning

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. OpenLearning insiders own about AU$1.9m worth of shares (which is 48% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About OpenLearning Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded OpenLearning shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like OpenLearning insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (3 are concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in OpenLearning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

