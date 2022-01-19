U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,551.00
    -20.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,143.00
    -116.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,101.50
    -104.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,078.10
    -14.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.58
    +1.15 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.80
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1330
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    +3.60 (+18.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5590
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,820.33
    -288.38 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.68
    -13.71 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,597.07
    -660.18 (-2.34%)
     

OpenSea buys DeFi wallet startup Dharma Labs, appoints new CTO

Lucas Matney
·2 min read

NFT marketplace OpenSea is putting some of its freshly raised funds to good use, buying up crypto wallet startup Dharma Labs, the company announced today. The announcement follows a report earlier this month in Axios that detailed OpenSea was in talks to buy the startup for between $110 million and $130 million.

Dharma's Ethereum wallet allowed users to connect their bank accounts, and buy and swap tokens while engaging with other elements of the DeFi ecosystem. OpenSea will be shutting down Dharma's app as part of the deal, a move that is sure to be controversial with the crypto wallet's users who will have just one month to offload assets from the wallet to a different account.

As part of the deal Dharma Labs co-founder Nadav Hollander will become OpenSea's new chief technology officer. The startup's previous CTO Alex Atallah will be stepping into a new role "where he’ll oversee [OpenSea's] web3 and NFT ecosystem development efforts," the company says.

"Our teams share a vision that NFTs will be the cultural focal point of crypto’s adoption for years to come — and that vision can only be realized if using NFTs becomes easy & delightful for the average person," OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer wrote in a blog post.

As the OpenSea platform has grown from mom and pop NFT shop to a $13.3 billion crypto decacorn, some in its user base have grown more vocal in expressing views that the platform is too centralized for the "web3" world and that early users haven't benefitted from the startup's swelling valuation as much as its venture capitalist backers. Despite attention being paid to competitors like Rarible, Zora and recent upstart LooksRare, OpenSea is still far-and-away the clear powerhouse in the NFT world.

NFT kingpin OpenSea lands monster $13.3B valuation in new raise

Recommended Stories

  • SoFi Can Launch Bank Provided It Doesn't Touch Crypto

    Student loan and financial service provider Social Finance Inc. (SoFi) has received conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to create a full service national bank, provided the new entity does "not engage in any crypto-asset activities or services," the OCC announced on Tuesday. The approval accounts for SoFi Bank, National Association's (SoFiBank, N.A.) acquisition of Golden Pacific Bank, National Association, an FDIC-insured national bank.

  • Market Wrap: Cryptocurrencies Decline With Equities, Traders Remain Cautious

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies declined on Tuesday. Investors are reducing their exposure to risk assets amid rising government bond yields. Some crypto traders remain cautious, evidenced by the slight bearish positioning in the bitcoin futures market.

  • DeFi’s Wonderland Is Buying TIME

    The Olympus fork saw its TIME token drop below its treasury-backed value on Monday, spurring liquidations and protocol intervention.

  • The House Looks Into Crypto's Energy Impact

    A House committee will take a look at crypto and its energy requirements this week. It’s another congressional look at crypto, in this week's State of Crypto newsletter.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Palantir Stock Fell Again Today

    The stock market has gotten off to a rocky start in 2022, and Tuesday delivered another day of sell-offs and a 1.8% drop for the S&P 500 index. Amid the turbulent backdrop, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock closed out the day down 6.5%. There wasn't any company-specific news driving the big-data company's most recent slide, but growth-dependent technology stocks have had a rough go of things lately due to a multitude of macroeconomic risk factors, and these were once again highlighted in Tuesday's trading.

  • This stock market correction ‘is not over yet,’ strategist says

    Bill Baruch, Blue Line Futures President, and Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group Partner and Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market lows, the Fed, the financial and bank sectors, and investing opportunities amid high volatility periods.

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of many electric vehicle companies whose shares were trading lower on Tuesday afternoon, amid a broad market decline triggered by rising rates on government bonds.

  • Plug Power Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    With 4Q21 earnings season kicking off, RBC’s Jospeh Spak believes the quarter’s results will take a back seat to 2022 guidance. And the analyst thinks companies are likely to provide “fairly prudent” outlooks. Looking at the case of Plug Power (PLUG), this is evidently true; compared to Spak’s revenue forecast, the company is taking the safe route. The hydrogen specialist’s preliminary 2022 revenue guide has called for sales between $900-$925 million – broken down to $600 million for material ha

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • The Case for Virgin Galactic's Stock Today

    Virgin Galactic's stock is down after announcing a plan to raise up to $500 million in debt, but there's a way this could be good news.

  • Why Romeo Power Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) are sinking amid a day of sell-offs for the broader market. In addition to bearish pressures impacting the market, Romeo Power stock also seems to be losing ground due to a recently announced change for its management team. Romeo Power's recent press release stated that Anne Devine will take over the COO position roughly a month from today.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • This Defensive Consumer Stock Fell More Than 2 Meme Stock Darlings Today

    Wall Street was in a foul mood on Tuesday, and major market benchmarks finished the day with substantial losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was the best performer on the day despite finishing down more than 500 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had much larger losses on a percentage basis that pushed that index into 10% correction territory. Long-term investors weren't all that shocked to see some popular meme stocks take big hits in the downward-moving market.

  • Ford Sees $8.2 Billion Gain on Its Investment Following Rivian’s IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. expects to record a gain of $8.2 billion in the fourth quarter on its investment in Rivian Automotive Inc. after the electric-truck maker’s blockbuster initial public offering late last year.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oi

  • Why Apple Sank Along With the Stock Market Today

    It's not the "A" tech stock investors were clamoring for on the day, plus there was some discouraging legal news for the company.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • Why Shares of CF Acquisition Corp VI Rose Today

    Shares of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) rose as much as 10.5% today before ending the day up nearly 5%. While it may not be the exact reason, the company that CF Acquisition Corp intends to merge with and take public, Rumble, announced today that it plans to invest in the payments company Parallel Economy. Rumble is a video publishing platform that claims to have fewer restrictions than other more-traditional publishing platforms like YouTube.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.