OpenSea Expands Into the Venture Capital Business

Eli Tan
·1 min read

Popular NFT marketplace OpenSea is launching an investment arm after raising $300M at a $13.3B valuation in January.

  • OpenSea Ventures is dedicated to growing the Web 3 ecosystem “through NFTs, decentralized systems and other novel blockchain uses,” said the company in a blog post.

  • Alongside the venture business, OpenSea is also launching Ecosystems Grants, which are “aimed at elevating creators, developers, and passionate community members working to enrich and expand the NFT ecosystem.”

  • The venture fund is to be led by OpenSea co-founder Alex Attalah. Among key selling points for potential portfolio companies will be access to the company’s strategic partners, a16z, Standard Crypto, Animoca Brands and Kevin Hartz's A* Capital, among them.

  • OpenSea last month closed a funding round, raising $300 million at a $13.3 billion valuation. The marketplace saw more than $5 billion worth of NFTs traded on its platform in January, a new monthly record.

