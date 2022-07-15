NFT marketplace Opensea lets go of 20 percent of its staff

The world’s largest NFT platform, Opensea, is cutting 20 percent of its workforce. The information comes directly from CEO Devin, who tweeted a screenshot of a Slack message he'd sent to the entire company staff Thursday. Finzer blamed the economic instability around both crypto specifically and the economy broadly for the layoffs. The cuts, he wrote, would prepare the company in the event of a prolonged downturn.

“The changes we’re making today put us in a position to maintain multiple years of runway under various crypto winter scenarios (5 years at the current volume), and give us high confidence that we only have to go through this process once."

Today is a hard day for OpenSea, as we’re letting go of ~20% of our team. Here’s the note I shared with our team earlier this morning: pic.twitter.com/E5k6gIegH7 — Devin Finzer (dfinzer.eth) (@dfinzer) July 14, 2022

Since Opensea doesn’t disclose the number of its employees, it’s unclear exactly how many people are impacted by the cuts. TechCrunch noted that the company’s LinkedIn page indicates it has 769 employees, which would mean roughly 150 people lost their jobs. In the same Slack message, Finzer states the impacted staffers will get "generous severance" and healthcare coverage into 2023.

In January the company raised $300 million in venture capital funding, which Finzer said it would use to hire 90 new employees and establish a fund for creators. Finzer made no mention of the new investor dollars in his memo to employees.