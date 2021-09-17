U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.20
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.42 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,881.39
    -438.37 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

OpenSea released an app -- but it's for browsing, not buying and selling

Amanda Silberling
·2 min read

It's a big day for the Amazon of the decentralized internet -- OpenSea now has an app for iOS and Android. For most companies, having a mobile app is a milestone you'd reach before hitting a $1.5 billion valuation. But like any store -- whether you're selling NFT art or not -- there's a hefty price to pay for app store transactions, whether you're on Android or iOS. That's possibly why OpenSea's shiny, new app is only for browsing NFTs, not for buying or selling them. For context, OpenSea saw $3.4 billion in trading volume across two million transactions in August. With Apple and Google taking 30% of in-app transactions, if that volume had been traded on the new app... What's 30% of $3.4 billion?

Perhaps more of a roadblock, there's still no way to make in-app payments with crypto. If OpenSea wanted to support buying and selling, it would have to build out its infrastructure for USD payments and push more users towards it. But part of the appeal of OpenSea is that it's a crypto native platform, largely reliant on the Ethereum blockchain which gives people easier access to information about when an NFT was minted, who minted it, how it's been traded, etc. It could upset the existing ecosystem of users if the startup pushed the platform towards being more dollar-friendly.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKt59kExL-o?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

On the OpenSea app, users can connect their profile, browse NFTs, favorite NFTs, search and filter NFTs, and view collection and item stats. When you view an NFT in the app, a button appears that lets you share the NFT outside of the app. Rarible, another NFT marketplace, released a mobile app about a month ago. Like OpenSea's app, on the Rarible app, you can only browse NFTs, not buy, sell, or trade them.

Image Credits: OpenSea

OpenSea hasn't yet responded to questions from TechCrunch about the company's plans for the app, including whether or not users might one day be able to buy and sell NFTs in the app. It wouldn't be the first time that crypto was exchanged on an app, as even PayPal now lets you pay with crypto. Instead, perhaps the app can offer a way to help new users onboard into the NFT space, giving them an easy, user-friendly way to browse NFT art without knowing anything about wallets or blockchains or apes.

This app was unveiled just days after an OpenSea executive was accused of trading NFTs on insider information. The company announced on its blog Wednesday that the employee has since resigned.

